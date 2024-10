[명화로 영어 배우기 ‘아트 잉글리시’] 변상벽의 ‘참새와 고양이’

Appreciation Guide

Have your child observe the cat’s posture and facial expressions. And have your child imagine the situation in the picture.

Have your child think and talk about other animals that can climb trees and the reasons.

About the Artist

Byeon Sang-byeok (1730 - ?) was a painter of the Joseon period of Korea. He earned the nicknames "Byeon Goyang" (Byeon Cat) and "Byeon Dak" (Byeon Rooster) as he liked painting cats and chicken.