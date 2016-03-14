15일은 중동 및 유럽 국경까지 확대된 시리아 내전이 발발한 지 5년째 되는 날이다. 유엔난민기구(UNHCR)에 따르면, 그 동안 470만 명의 시리아 국민들이 나라를 떠났고, 800만 명이 시리아 내에서 난민 신세에 처해 있다. 시리아 전체 인구의 절반이 넘는 수치다. 서울 시민 전체가 안전한 곳을 찾아서 살던 곳을 버린 난민이 됐다고 상상하면 이해하기 쉽다.

내전으로 지금까지 25만여 명이 숨졌다. 국경없는의사회가 파악한 바에 따르면 사상자의 30~40%가 여성과 아동이었다. 민간인들에 대한 만행이 벌어지고 있는 것이다. 우리는 이 끝없는 분쟁 속에 일어나는 폭력의 수준에 경악을 금치 못하고 있으며, 내일은 상황이 더 나빠질지도 모른다는 사실에 크게 우려하고 있다. 최근의 부분적인 정전(停戰)으로 일부 지역에서 교전이 줄어들었지만 유혈 사태는 이어지고 있다.

시리아 정부 주도 연합군과 반군들이 대치로 시리아 내에 200만 명 가까운 사람들이 고립돼있다. 그들은 무력 분쟁, 질병, 영양실조를 겪으면서 생존을 위해 끊임없이 분투하고 있다. 병원, 학교, 양수 펌프, 곡물 저장고, 빵집 등 주요 기반시설의 파괴는 삶을 더욱 위태롭게 만들고 있다. 기본적인 식량과 생필품을 확보하는 것도 문제지만, 인도적 지원이나 의료 서비스를 받는 것이 어려워졌다. 의약품과 의료물자 공급로가 막힌 것은 말할 것도 없고 위급한 환자나 중상을 입은 환자들조차 의료시설에 접근하는 것도 거의 불가능하다.

국경없는 의사회는 접근이 허용되는 시리아 지역에 의약품과 물자를 보내주고, 대치 지역이나 치열한 전투가 벌어지는 지역에서 일하고 있는 시리아인 의료진 네트워크를 지원하고 있다. 결코 충분할 수 없지만 접근이 불가능한 상황에서 우리가 할 수 있는 것은 그것이 전부일 때가 많다.

물리적 고통에 더해, 이 죽음의 덫에 갇힌 사람들은 결코 가볍게 볼 수 없는 심리적 고통도 견뎌야만 한다. 터키, 레바논, 요르단, 이라크 등 주변국에서 국경없는의사회는 수십만 명의 시리아 난민들을 위한 프로젝트를 운영하면서 외상 수술, 모자 건강, 정신 건강, 만성 질환 치료 등을 지원한다.

의료진이 보여주는 헌신은 감동적이다. 그들은 시시각각 급변하는 상황 속에 스스로 공격 목표가 될 수 있다는 사실을 잘 알고 있으면서도, 난민들이 필요로 하는 지원을 하고자 목숨을 걸고 있다. 올 들어서만 벌써 시리아 내 의료 시설 17곳이 폭격을 당했다. 그 중 국경없는의사회의 의료지원 시설이 6곳이다. 지난달 시리아 북부 이들리브에 있는 국경없는의사회 지원 병원 1곳이 공습을 받아 파괴되면서 직원 9명을 포함해 25명이 숨졌다. 지난해에는 국경없는의사회가 지원하는 의료 시설 63곳이 폭격을 당했으며 그 중 12곳은 완전 파괴됐다.

1차 공격이 일어난 지 1시간 안에 2차 공격이 일어나는 ‘더블 탭(double tap)’ 공격도 받았다. 이는 부상 환자들을 다른 시설로 이송하기 위해 현장에 도착한 구조대원 및 의료대원을 겨냥하는 것이다. 이런 비인도적 만행을 과연 언제까지 받아들여야 하는가? 어떤 원칙과 가치가 이처럼 인간의 존엄성에 깊은 치욕을 끼치는 상황을 허용한단 말인가? 아무도 남지 않고 시리아 전역이 텅 비어야 비로소 분쟁이 끝날 것인가?

지난해 시리아 난민 대다수가 정착한 레바논 베카 계곡의 난민촌을 방문했다. 국경없는의사회가 2012년부터 의료지원을 하고 있는 곳이다. 그때 나는 난민촌의 시리아 아동들과 그 가족들의 초점 잃은 눈빛을 보고 충격을 받았다. 내가 만났던 난민들 대부분은 평범한 삶을 살던 사람들이었다. 직업이 있었고 아이들은 학교에 다녔으며 젊은 부부들은 행복한 미래를 그리며 열심히 일했다. 하지만 한 순간에 모든 게 끝났다. 어떤 사람들은 꼭 필요한 것만 챙겨 하룻밤 사이에 집을 떠나 길고도 위험한 여정에 올라야만 했다.

이 절박한 가족들이 보기에 국제평화회담은 그저 회담에 지나지 않는다. 회의를 열고 대화를 나누는 것 그 자체로만 성과라 할 수 없다. 지난 5년 동안 교전 당사자들은 시리아 국민을 보호하는 데 실패하고, 그들의 고통만 가중시켜 왔다. 유엔 안전보장이사회는 분쟁의 모든 당사자들이 민간인들에 대한 모든 공격을 중단할 것을 요구한 결의안을 이행하도록 만들어야 한다. 모든 대치 지역의 주민들에게 인도적 지원이 접근할 수 있도록 허용하고 현장에서 의료 지원, 물자 전달, 직원 이동 등이 제한 없이 이루어지도록 허용해야 한다.

지구촌의 모든 사람들과 마찬가지로 시리아 사람들에게도 안전하게 삶을 영위하면서 미래를 위한 계획을 세울 수 있도록 구체적인 방법을 제시해야 한다. 그런 날이 올 때까지, 국경없는의사회는 의료 및 인도적 지원을 계속할 것이다.

티에리 코펜스(Thierry Coppens)는 국경없는의사회 한국의 사무총장이다. 레바논에서 국경없는의사회 현장 책임자로 일했으며, 시리아 난민들을 위한 의료 지원 활동을 지휘했다.

Five years of brutality in Syria - how long will it last?

The 15th marks the 5th year of the bloody civil war in Syria that has spread into the Middle East and to the borders of Europe. According to UNHCR, 4.7 million Syrian refugees have fled the country and nearly 8 million are displaced within Syria ? together accounting for more than half of the entire population of Syria. To compare, imagine if the entire population of Seoul went on the run, fleeing home in search of safety.

Since the war began in Syria 5 years ago, more than 250,000 people have been killed. In 2015, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) found that 30% to 40% of the people killed or wounded in Syria were women and children, indicating the brutality against civilian populations.

Each of us has been horrified by the level of violence of this endless conflict and by knowing that tomorrow it might get worse. A recent partial ceasefire has reduced fighting in parts of the devastated country, but despite this and past peace talks, the war continues and blood continues to be shed.

Nearly 2 million people are trapped in sieges imposed by the Syrian government-led coalition as well as by opposition groups. This highly vulnerable population struggles constantly to survive, facing armed violence, diseases, and malnutrition. In addition to physical suffering, people in these death traps must endure psychological suffering that should not be underestimated.

For those trapped inside Syria, the destruction of key infrastructure - including hospitals, schools, water pumps, grain silos, and bakeries - makes life increasingly untenable. While securing basic food and commodities is a main challenge for the population, access to humanitarian aid and medical services have been severely reduced. Medicines and medical supplies are systematically blocked and the evacuation of critically ill or wounded patients is all but impossible under siege.

Inside Syria’s borders, when we are unable to obtain authorization from the government to work, MSF sends medicines and supplies and provides support to networks of Syrian medical staff tirelessly working in besieged areas and active conflict zones. This form of support certainly falls far short of what is fully needed, but it is often the most that we can do when access is denied. In the neighboring countries ? Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq ? MSF is operating projects for hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, including provision of trauma surgery, maternal and child health, mental health, and treatment of chronic diseases.

In all of these projects, the dedication of the medical staff is impressive, as they try to offer a good level of care to the population, despite the extreme volatility of the context and the fact that they are a soft target for the belligerents.

Already in 2016, 17 health facilities have been bombed in Syria, including 6 supported by MSF. Last month, a MSF-supported hospital in Idlib in northern Syria was destroyed by airstrikes, killing 25 people, including 9 staff members. About 40,000 people living in the area now have no access to medical care. In 2015, a total of 63 MSF-supported health facilities were bombed or shelled ? 12 were completely demolished.

Even worse, “double tap” military strategies have been seen, in which a second attack happens within an hour of the first attack, targeting rescue workers and medical responders as they arrive on the scene or bring wounded patients to another facility. This is an abhorrent, inhumane practice that makes these disastrous situations even worse. How long must we keep accepting the unacceptable of patients and hospitals being attacked? In the name of which principles and values can we accept this situation that deeply shames human dignity? Will the conflict end only when all of Syria has been emptied of its people?

Last year when I visited refugee settlements in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon ? where the majority of Syrian refugees have settled, and where MSF began primary health care provision in 2012 ? I was struck by the vacant eyes I saw in some of the Syrian children and their relatives. As I sat with them by their makeshift shelters, they told me about how they fled their hometown, quickly leaving behind all their belongings, escaping only with their lives and their hopes. Most of the refugees I met had what they defined as a “normal life” ? they had a job, children going to school, and young married couples were making plans for their future. But suddenly the situation deteriorated ? some had to leave their homes within one night, packing only essential items to start a long and dangerous journey.

For these desperate families, international peace talks are only that ? talk. Meeting and talking is by itself not an achievement. Over the past 5 years, the belligerent parties have failed to protect the Syrian people and have increased their suffering. And yet they have a responsibility to spare civilians. The UN Security Council should follow its own resolutions that call for the stopping of all attacks against civilians, and all parties to the conflict should allow full humanitarian access to all besieged areas and unhindered movement for medical evacuations, supplies, and staff on the ground.

The Syrian people ? like all the villagers ? deserve concrete actions to allow them to live safely and rebuild their lives. Until then, MSF will keep treating and helping as many patients as possible, who are in desperate medical and humanitarian need.

Thierry Coppens is the General Director of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) Korea. Previously he was Head of Mission of MSF field operations in Lebanon, which includes medical support for Syrian refugees.