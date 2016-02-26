홍석현 회장 "송무백열…중국의 부상, 미국이 환영해야"

홍석현 중앙일보ㆍJTBC 회장이 25일(현지시간) 태평양세기연구소(PCIㆍPacific Century Institute)로부터 ‘PCI 빌딩 브릿지스 어워드’를 수상했다. 한국인이 이 상을 받은 것은 처음이다. 시상식은 이날 저녁 미국 로스앤젤레스 인터컨티넨털 LA 센추리시티 호텔에서 열렸다.

한국인 첫 'PCI 빌딩 브릿지스 어워드' 수상

PCI는 미국과 아시아ㆍ태평양 연안국 간 상호 이해와 교류 증진을 위해 1990년 설립된 비영리 재단으로, 2000년부터 아태 지역 국가의 가교(架橋) 역할을 하고 미래 비전을 제시한 개인과 단체에게 상을 주고 있다. 지금까지 윌리엄 페리ㆍ해럴드 브라운 전 미국 국방장관, 돈 오버도퍼 전 워싱턴포스트 기자, 크리스토퍼 힐 전 미 국무부 차관보, 로버트 스칼라피노 전 UC버클리 교수, 캐슬린 스티븐스 전 주한 미대사 등이 상을 받았다. 올해 단체상은 학생ㆍ교사ㆍ교수 등을 대상으로 한ㆍ미 상호 유학 프로그램을 진행해온 풀브라이트재단 한국위원단이 받았다.

PCI는 “공공과 민간 영역에서 빛나는 경력을 쌓으며 아시아ㆍ태평양 지역에 대한 이해를 높이는 데 기여한 홍 회장에게 상을 수여하게 됐다”고 밝혔다. 도널드 그레그 PCI 이사장(전 주한 미대사)은 “홍 회장은 ‘글로벌 아시아’ 2015년 여름호 기고문 ‘타성에서 벗어나기(Breaking out of the Rut)’에서 대화와 관여(engagement) 정책을 강력히 지지하며 한반도 문제에 대한 탁월한 안목을 보여줬다”고 소개했다. 또 “지난해 6월 한반도의 미래를 고민하는 32명의 지식인들과 1400㎞ 북ㆍ중 국경을 답사하며 ‘평화 오디세이’ 활동을 한 데 대해서도 깊은 인상을 받았다”고 밝혔다.

홍 회장은 ‘중국의 부상과 미국의 역할’을 주제로 한 수상 연설에서 상호 존중과 공존ㆍ공영에 기초한 새로운 질서를 동아시아에 구축하기 위해서는 미국과 중국의 협력이 중요하다고 역설했다.

그는 ‘일산불용이호(一山不容二虎: 산 하나에 두 마리 호랑이가 같이 있을 수 없다는 뜻)’라는 중국 속담을 인용해 중국이 미국을 패권 경쟁 대상으로 인식하는 역사ㆍ문화적 배경을 설명했다. 또 “세계 최강대국에서 반(半)식민지로 전락했던 치욕을 잊지 않고 있는 중국은 미국의 ‘아시아 재균형’ 정책을 중국을 견제하고 포위하려는 술책으로 오해하는 경향을 보이고 있다”고 덧붙였다. 따라서 동아시아의 안정적이고 호혜적인 질서에 대한 정당한 관심이 중국의 부상을 막으려는 시도라는 인상을 주지 않도록 미국은 조심할 필요가 있다고 홍 회장은 조언했다.

중국에 대해서는 정치ㆍ경제적 힘을 외부에 투사(投射)하기보다 미국과 협력해 미래지향적 질서를 수립하는 긴 안목의 리더십을 보여 달라고 요청했다.

홍 회장은 ‘송무백열(松茂柏悅: 소나무가 무성하면 잣나무가 기뻐한다는 뜻)’이란 또 다른 중국 속담을 인용, “중국이 무성해지는 것을 미국이 기뻐하며 환영할 때 중국도 그에 화답하여 보다 책임 있는 역할을 할 것”이라고 말했다.

그는 “미국과 중국은 21세기 지구촌의 시대정신에 부응해 미래지향적이고 호혜적인 동아시아 질서를 앞당기는 데 힘을 합쳐야 한다”면서 “그 과정이 얼마나 순조롭게 진행될지는 미국 지도층의 지혜와 창의, 중국 지도자들의 책임감과 비전에 달려 있다”고 강조했다.

그는 북한 핵 문제에 대해 “(미ㆍ중이) 지정학적 전략에 휘둘리지 않고, 핵의 비확산과 지역 안보라는 두 가지 핵심 가치에 집중한다면 해결이 가능할 수 있다“고 진단하고 “6자회담의 틀을 통해 북핵 문제가 해결될 경우 이는 미ㆍ중 협력과 다자 간 거버넌스의 획기적 모범 사례가 될 것”이라고 말했다.

홍 회장은 “식민주의ㆍ제국주의 역사가 없는 한국은 동아시아의 새 질서 창출을 위한 ‘촉진자(facilitator)’ 역할을 할 수 있다”고 지적하고 “동아시아의 중견국가인 한국의 시민으로서 저의 간절한 소망은 유럽에서 꽃을 피운 상호존중과 공존의 새로운 질서가 동아시아에 뿌리내리는 것을 보는 것”이라는 말로 연설을 마쳤다.

이날 행사에는 스티븐스 전 주한 미대사, 레이먼드 부가르트 전 주베트남 미대사, 윌리엄 오버홀트 하버드대 아시아센터 시니어펠로, 톰 플레이트 로욜라대 석좌교수, 찰스 모리슨 하와이대 동서센터 소장, 스펜서 김 CBOL 그룹 회장 등 약 220명이 참석했다.

☞PCI 빌딩 브릿지스 어워드(Pacific Century Institute Building Bridges Award)=아시아ㆍ태평양 지역 국가의 가교 역할을 하고 미래 비전을 제시한 개인과 단체에게 매년 수여하는 상. 이 지역 상호 이해와 교류 증진을 위해 설립된 태평양세기연구소(PCI)가 2000년 제정했다.

◇PCI 수상 연설 전문

중국의 부상과 미국의 역할

- 홍석현 중앙일보ㆍJTBC회장(전 주미 한국대사)



태평양세기연구소(PCI) 이사장이신 돈 그레그 대사님, PCI의 케네스 터글 의장님과 돈 에반스 총무님, PCI 공동창립자이신 스펜서 김 CBOL사( 社 ) 회장님, 그리고 PCI 이사님들과 내외 귀빈 여러분.



영예로운 ‘PCI 빌딩 브릿지스 어워드’를 수상하고, 연설을 할 수 있는 기회를 베풀어 주신 여러분께 우선 진심으로 감사드립니다.



저는 대학원생으로, 세계은행 이코노미스트로, 또 주미 한국대사로 12년을 미국에서 보냈습니다. 이곳 미국에서의 경험과 교훈이 제 삶에 있어서 결정적 역할을 했다고 믿고 있습니다. 오늘 제가 이 영광스런 상을 받는 자리에 오를 수 있게 된 것은 고마운 미국 친구들 덕분이기도 합니다.



아시아ㆍ태평양 시대에 미국이 직면하게 될 심대한 변화를 미리 내다보고, 26년 전 PCI를 설립한 분들의 지혜와 선견지명에 깊은 경의를 표합니다. PCI는 아시아ㆍ태평양 지역의 교류와 이해 증진 및 심화에 크게 기여해 왔습니다.



이 기회를 빌어 저는 ‘중국의 부상과 미국의 역할’에 대한 제 생각을 말씀드리고자 합니다. 아시다시피 중국의 부상은 19세기 아편전쟁 이후 동아시아에서 당연시 됐던 ‘나약한 중국’이란 지정학적 현실을 바꿔놓은 새로운 현상입니다.



예상을 뛰어 넘은 중국의 급속한 부상은 중국 자신에게 도전일 뿐만 아니라 한국ㆍ일본 등 동아시아 여타 국가들의 미래에도 많은 도전을 안겨주고 있습니다. 미국 입장에서도 중국을 끌어들여 포용하는 일은 중대한 도전입니다. 특히 중국의 인접국이면서 미국의 동맹국인 한국에는 사활적 사안입니다. 중국의 부상이 어떻게 전개되느냐에 따라 한국의 미래와 잠재력은 큰 영향을 받을 수밖에 없습니다.



중국 속담에 ‘일산불용이호( 一山不容二虎 )’라는 말이 있습니다. 하나의 산에 호랑이 두 마리가 같이 있을 수 없다는 뜻입니다. 이 속담대로라면 하나의 지역에는 오로지 하나의 지배자만 존재할 수 있습니다. 이 속담을 동아시아에 적용한다면 미국과 중국은 이 지역에서 서로 지배적인 세력이 되려고 애를 쓸 것이기 때문에 해결이 불가능한 다양한 충돌을 피할 수 없을 것이란 추론이 가능합니다.



동아시아에 이 속담은 정말 적용이 가능한 걸까요. 더 중요하게는, 두 마리 호랑이 사이의 어쩔 수 없는 시각차가 심각한 지정학적 싸움으로 변질되지 않도록 하려면 무엇을 어떻게 해야 할까요. 산의 지배권을 놓고 두 호랑이가 싸우지 않고, 공존할 수 있도록 하려면 어떻게 해야 할까요.



저는 이 흥미로운 주제를 여러분과 함께 풀어보면서 동아시아에서 미국이 해야 할 긍정적 역할에 대해 생각해 보고자 합니다. 아울러 중국은 무엇을 해야 하고, 두 수퍼파워와 밀접한 관계를 맺고 있는 한국은 이 복잡한 ‘지정학적 춤’ 속에서 무엇을 할 수 있는지에 대해서도 살펴보고자 합니다.



앞서 말한 중국 속담은 중국 대륙에서 여러 세력들이 패권을 놓고 오랜 기간 다툰 끝에 최후의 승자가 절대적 권위를 가진 통일 왕조를 수립하는 과정을 설명할 때는 적합한 비유라고 할 수 있습니다. 중국의 전통적 정치관에 따르면 천하의 주인은 하나입니다. 그 하나가 결정되기 전까지는 ‘난( 亂 )’이고, 하나를 중심으로 질서가 잡힐 때 비로소 ‘치( 治 )’가 이루어집니다. 질서정연한 정치 체제를 위해서는 반드시 하나로 통일된 힘이 필요하다는 게 중국인들의 시각입니다.



이런 관점은 중국의 대외관계에도 확대, 적용됐습니다. 압도적으로 강력한 왕조가 중국에 들어서서 위계질서의 정상을 차지하면 대외질서 또한 중국을 정점으로 조공국들이 줄을 서는 수직적 위계체제로 정비될 때 천하의 평화와 안정이 유지된다는 것입니다. 이런 시각에 따르면 동아시아의 패권이 하나로 통일되지 않으면 동아시아는 난세( 亂世 )에 빠질 가능성이 크다고 할 수 있습니다.



중국 중심의 전통적 대외관은 19세기 들어 제국주의가 등장하면서 심각한 도전에 봉착합니다. 의심할 나위 없는 천하의 주인이었던 중국은 아편전쟁으로 영국에 굴욕을 당하고, 급기야 반( 半 )식민지 상태로 전락했습니다. 무력과 약육강식의 경제 시스템을 이용해 부국강병을 추구한 제국주의 국가들의 기술력과 금융 수단에 의해 동아시아의 초강대국이 맥없이 무너진 것입니다. 중국인들은 반식민지 상태에서 수모를 겪었던 치욕의 세기를 지금도 잊지 않고 있습니다. 경제 발전을 위한 중국의 몸부림은 굴욕이 촉발한 열정의 소산입니다. 중국은 국가 부흥을 이룩하고, 오랜 기간 자신들이 누렸던 천하의 패권을 되찾는 데 온 힘을 기울여 왔습니다.



처음에는 영국ㆍ프랑스와 독일, 이어 일본에 의해 19세기 제국주의의 파괴적이고 굴욕적인 폐해를 경험한 중국은 그 어떤 패권 경쟁에서도 절대 밀려서는 안 된다는 뼈저린 자각을 하게 됩니다. 이러한 자각은 주변국과의 관계에서 중국이 차지하는 합당한 위치에 대한 중국인들의 전통적 인식과 맥을 같이 하고 있습니다. 산 하나에는 두 호랑이가 같이 있을 수는 없다는 관념이 그 배경에 자리잡고 있는 것 입니다.



제국주의와 식민주의에 당한 중국의 경험에서 보자면 이러한 인식은 자연스러울 수도 있습니다. 하지만 지난 2세기 동안 세계는 엄청나게 변화했고, 우리는 지금 과거와는 전혀 다른 게임을 목격하고 있습니다. 제 1차ㆍ2차 세계대전의 발발로 제국주의는 역사의 뒤안길로 사라졌습니다. 수직적 질서 대신 유엔 헌장에 따라 주권평등과 영토보전을 원칙으로 하는 새로운 서구적 질서가 동아시아에도 자리잡았습니다. 베스트팔렌 조약에서 시작해 유엔 창설의 모태가 된 1945년 샌프란시스코 국제회의에서 완성된 복합적이고 다자적인 신( 新 )질서가 동아시아에 이식된 것입니다.



20세기를 거치며 국가 간 관계는 19세기의 제국주의적 패권 경쟁에서 교류와 협력으로 상호이익을 극대화하는 새로운 모델로 점차 변화했고, 세계는 이 모델을 받아들였습니다. 교류와 협력에 기반한 세계 질서 패러다임은 과학ㆍ기술의 획기적 발전에 따른 경제적 통합이 가속화하면서 21세기 들어 더욱 확장되고 있습니다. 경제와 무역에서의 상호의존이야말로 세계 평화와 번영의 열쇠인 것입니다.



물론 지역별로 편차가 큰 것이 사실입니다. 그럼에도 새로운 체제가 출현했다는 사실에는 이론의 여지가 없습니다. 가장 오랫동안 글로벌 경제 체제를 수용해온 유럽이 이런 변화에서 가장 앞서가는 지역이 됐습니다. 이제 유럽에서 특정 국가의 패권은 더 이상 중요한 문제가 아닙니다. 공동 번영과 상호이익의 추구가 공동체를 형성한 유럽 국가들의 주된 관심사입니다. 공통의 문제 해결을 위해 이해당사국들이 역할과 책임을 명확하게 나눠 갖는 과정을 통해 유럽은 안정성과 예측가능성을 확보하고 있습니다.



제도적, 문화적 통합 수준에서 동아시아는 아직 유럽에 못 미치고 있습니다. 하지만 공동 금융기구의 설립과 2011년 한ㆍ중ㆍ일 3국 협력사무국(TCS) 출범에서 보듯이 범세계적인 역사의 진행 경로를 밟으며 유럽과 같은 방향으로 나아가고 있습니다. 하지만 지금 동아시아는 특유의 역사적 유산과 문화적 특성으로 인해 새로운 추세와 과거의 잔재가 뒤섞여 있는 혼란스런 상태입니다. 동아시아에도 결국은 안정적이고 평화로운 질서가 출현하겠지만 문화적, 구조적으로 유럽과는 차이를 보일 것입니다.



따라서 중국의 부상과 미국의 역할에 대해 우리가 물어야 할 가장 중요한 질문은 어떻게 하면 동아시아가 낡은 질서의 유산을 딛고 호혜적 관계에 입각한 수평적 질서로 가는 심대한 변화를 순탄하게 이루어낼 수 있느냐는 것입니다. 동아시아가 또 다시 국가 간 패권 다툼의 장( 場 )이 된다면 이는 호혜적 관계로 나아가는 국제사회의 흐름에 역행하는 것일 뿐만 아니라 동아시아 모든 국가에 해로운 결과가 될 것입니다.



신사숙녀 여러분, 저는 동아시아가 유행이 지난 과거의 모델로 돌아가지 않기를 간절히 소망합니다. 우리가 꿈꾸는 상호존중과 공존공영의 새로운 질서가 이루어질 때 우리는 진정한 발전을 이룩할 수 있습니다. 이를 위해 국가 간의 관계는 수평적이어야 합니다. 미래지향적 시각을 갖고 새로운 혁신을 통해 앞으로 나아가야 합니다. 기꺼이 이런 비전과 함께 할 사람들이 중국, 한국, 일본에 많이 있다고 저는 생각합니다.



이런 목표를 실현하려면 미국이 새롭고 혁신적인 역할을 통해 동아시아에 강력한 비전을 제시해야 합니다. 또 중국을 그 비전 속에 포함시켜 중국이 해야 할 역할을 명확하게 해야 합니다. 지난 세기 동아시아 역사에는 미ㆍ중이 협력한 많은 사례들이 있습니다. 그 사례들에서 우리는 안정적인 동아시아 질서의 구체적인 단초를 발견하게 됩니다.



서구 제국주의의 침탈로 중국이 쇠락할 때 미국의 대중( 對中 ) 정책은 다른 제국주의 국가들과는 확연히 달랐습니다. 존 헤이 국무장관이 1899년 유럽 국가들에게 대중 자유무역과 경제적 특혜 철폐를 요구한 것을 계기로 미국은 중국에 대해 ‘문호 개방 정책(Open Door Policy)’을 추구했습니다.



아울러 미국은 중국에 영토적 야심을 갖지 않은 거의 유일한 강대국이었습니다. 오히려 그 반대로 미국은 2차 세계대전 당시 중국과 연합해 일본 제국주의 세력을 제압함으로써 중국이 한 세기에 걸친 반식민지 상태에서 벗어나게 하는 데 중요한 역할을 했습니다.



1949년 중국 공산당이 집권하고, 대만으로 쫓겨난 국민당 정권을 워싱턴이 지원하면서 미ㆍ중 관계에는 중대한 변화가 생겼습니다. 냉전에 따라 새로운 지정학적 질서가 동아시아에 태동하면서 미국은 중국 ‘공산주의자’들의 위협에 맞서기 위해 이 지역에 더욱 깊이 개입하고 관여하게 됐습니다. 물론 그에 따른 긍정적 효과도 있었습니다. 하지만 미국과 중국은 한반도에서 군사적으로 충돌했고, 이념적으로 분단된 동아시아에서 수십년 간 긴장과 대치 상태를 이어가기도 했습니다.



하지만 70년대 들어 미국이 중국과의 관계를 개선하고, 국제사회에서 중국이 능동적 역할을 하도록 독려하면서 미ㆍ중 관계는 좋은 쪽으로 변화하기 시작했습니다. 교역과 경제 성장의 새로운 기회에 고무된 중국은 정치ㆍ경제적 개혁의 길로 들어서는 역사적 결단을 내렸고, 국제무역 질서에 합류하고 미국 시장에 적극 뛰어들어 눈부신 경제 성장을 이룩했습니다. 미국은 미국대로 양자 및 다자 협력을 강화하는 다양한 프로그램과 정책을 수립하고 시행함으로써 중국을 적극적으로 포용했습니다. 60년대와 70년대 대내 정치에 치중했던 중국은 이 기회를 적극 활용해 경제대국으로 부상했습니다. 정치, 외교, 경제적으로 중국을 국제사회에 편입시키려는 미국이 노력이 큰 진전을 이루면서 중국은 2001년 세계무역기구(WTO)에도 가입했습니다. 요컨대 미국은 중국의 부상에 대체로 호의적이고 긍정적인 역할을 한 것입니다. 이러한 역사적 경험은 특정 사안을 둘러싼 이견과 오해를 피할 수는 없겠지만 중국의 부상 속에서도 미ㆍ중이 호혜적 협력을 유지할 가능성이 크다는 점을 강력히 시사하고 있습니다.



전체적으로 지난 세기 동아시아의 지배적 외부 세력으로서 미국의 행동은 일본 제국주의와의 전쟁과 냉전 그리고 미ㆍ중 화해와 탈냉전에 이르기까지 동아시아의 평화와 안정 및 번영에 기여했습니다. 미국은 기본적으로 비( 非 )제국주의적인 국제질서와 우드로 윌슨의 자결주의 원칙을 고취해 왔습니다. 동아시아서 미국이 보여준 긍정적 역할의 선례들은 강대국으로 중국을 포용해 새로운 질서 속에서 분명한 권리와 책임을 가진 강대국으로 통합시킬 수 있음을 말해줍니다. 다시 말해 동아시아에서 두 마리의 호랑이가 역내 평화와 안정, 공동 번영을 위해 함께 일할 수 있는 길이 있다는 뜻입니다.



하지만 저는 동아시아의 국가들 스스로의 노력만으로 새로운 지정학적 질서를 만들어 낼 수 있을지에 대해서는 솔직히 회의적입니다. 동아시아에는 지난 300년 동안 유럽이 보여준 근대적 국제질서와 지역 협력의 경험이 없습니다. 과거사와 영토 문제에서 비롯된 분쟁은 언제라도 발화( 發火 )할 수 있는 심각한 상태에 있습니다. 대중 무역에 관한 ‘문호 개방 정책’ 등 지난 세기 미국이 했던 일들을 돌이켜 보면 오히려 미국이라는 외부 세력이 ‘정직한 중개자’ 역할을 할 때 동아시아에 안정적이고 호혜적인 질서 구축이 용이해질 것으로 생각합니다.



보다 큰 지정학적 필요성을 감안할 때 지금 미국 앞에 놓인 분명하고 시급한 과제는 동아시아의 호혜적이고 협력적인 질서 구축 과정에 중국을 동등한 자격으로 참여시켜 건설적 역할을 하도록 하면서 중국과 협력하는 것입니다. 그 질서는 우리가 유럽에서 보는 것과 유사하겠지만 동아시아의 특수성이 반영된 독특한 모양이 될 것입니다. 저는 미국이 그 과정에 중국을 참여시키고, 새로운 질서 속에서 중국이 얻게 될 분명한 이익을 확신시켜줄 수 있는 성숙함과 경험을 갖고 있다고 생각합니다.



미국은 중국의 부상에 ‘아시아 회귀’ 또는 ‘아시아 재균형’ 정책으로 대응해 왔습니다. 동아시아가 갖는 새로운 경제적 중요성을 감안하면 동아시아의 부상에 대비하는 데 미국이 가진 자원을 더욱 집중시킬 필요가 있다는 점에서 중요한 정책이라고 봅니다. 하지만 식민주의의 고통스런 경험을 갖고 있는 중국은 아시아에 대한 관여를 증대시키려는 미국의 움직임을 중국을 견제하고 포위하려는 술책으로 오해하는 경향을 보이고 있습니다. 두 세기에 걸친 굴욕을 딛고 부상하고 있는 중국의 심리에는 과거에 대한 고통스런 상처와 현재의 성취에 대한 자긍심이 묘하게 뒤섞여 있습니다. 그러므로 중국이 미국의 의도에 의구심을 품고, 외부 세력에 피해의식을 갖는 것에 동의하진 못해도 이해는 할 수 있습니다. 성취에 대한 중국인들의 뚜렷한 자부심 뒤에는 급속한 경제 성장이 초래한 국내적 도전들에 대한 걱정도 있습니다. 이런 우려와 맞물려 외부 세력에 대한 경계심이 민족주의를 부채질하는 현상도 나타나고 있습니다.



동아시아의 안정적이고 호혜적인 질서에 대한 미국의 정당한 관심이 중국의 부상을 막으려는 시도라는 인상을 주지 않도록 조심할 필요가 있습니다. 대다수 미국인들은 중국에 대한 강력한 관여 정책을 원하고 있고, 중국이 진정한 이해당사자가 되면 많은 기회가 생길 것으로 보고 있습니다. 하지만 미국이 행동으로 중국을 견제하고 포위하려 한다는 인상을 주면 줄수록 중국은 이 포위망을 밀어내기 위해 애를 쓰게 될 것입니다.



여러분께 소개하고 싶은 중국 속담 하나가 더 있습니다. ‘송무백열( 松茂柏悅 )’입니다. 소나무가 무성하면 잣나무가 기뻐한다는 뜻입니다. 이 속담은 동아시아의 미래를 상상하면서 떠올릴 수 있는 새로운 패러다임의 가능성을 제시하고 있습니다.



국제사회의 다른 나라들과 협력하는 중국, 동아시아의 열린 공동체 형성에 더욱 기여하는 중국을 원한다면 미국이 앞장서서 중국의 부상을 환영해야 합니다. 또 초등학생에서 대학 교수, 지방 정부 관리에서 대기업 최고경영자(CEO)까지 다양한 분야와 레벨에서 대화를 통해 지속적으로 중국을 포용하는 노력을 계속해야 합니다. 중국이 무성해지는 것을 미국이 기뻐하며 환영할 때 중국도 그에 화답하며 보다 책임있는 역할을 할 것입니다. 중국도 이제는 상호존중과 공존공영에 기반한 동아시아의 새로운 질서를 향해 조금씩 움직이는 조짐을 보여주고 있습니다. 같은 산에서 공생하며 함께 자라는 나무를 모델로 삼아야지 배가 고파 산을 헤매고 돌아다니는 호랑이를 모델로 삼아서는 안 된다는 말로 미국은 중국을 설득할 수 있을 것입니다.



미국이 동아시아에서 해야 할 역할에 대해 좀 더 구체적으로 살펴보고자 합니다. 미국은 동아시아 협력의 공동 아젠다를 제시하고, 편협한 민족주의와 국수주의를 억제하는 역할에서 리더십을 보여줘야 합니다. 또 다자적 틀을 통해 북한 핵 문제 등 잠재적 분쟁 요소에 대처하는 데서도 계속 주도적인 역할을 해야 합니다.



동아시아에서 협력을 독려하고, 공통의 문제에 관심을 갖도록 하기 위해서는 비지니스와 금융, 교역 분야에서도 미국이 다양한 관여 정책을 추진해야 합니다. 경쟁과 효율, 합리성을 고취함으로써 지속적인 상호이익을 도모해야 합니다. 또 경제 교류에서 개인의 참여 기회를 확대하고, 규범과 고도의 투명성 기준을 준수하도록 요구해야 합니다.



지금도 동아시아에서 반( 反 )식민주의적 민족주의는 여전히 강력합니다. 이 때문에 다자간 협력을 위한 소중한 노력들이 차질을 빚을 수 있습니다. 미국은 과거 식민주의 시대에 반식민주의 편에 서서 제국주의자들의 야욕을 저지했고, 그로 인해 일본과 전쟁을 하기도 했습니다. 그 덕분에 동아시아는 자유와 주권을 회복했습니다. 저를 포함해 많은 한국인들은 제국주의적 착취의 시대를 종식시키기 위해 미국인들이 치른 희생에 깊이 감사하고 있습니다. 과거사를 둘러싼 동아시아의 갈등이 확대되고 민족감정을 부추긴다면 모두가 함께 가야 할 동아시아에 새로운 난관이 조성될 수 있습니다. 과거의 잘못이 오늘의 문제로 비화하지 않도록 미국이 나서서 지도력을 발휘해줄 것을 기대합니다.



명실상부한 새로운 질서를 동아시아에 구축하는 최선의 방법은 협력의 성공 사례를 만드는 것입니다. 저는 북한 핵 문제 해결이 바로 그런 모범 사례가 될 수 있다고 생각합니다. 최근 실시된 북한의 4차 핵실험은 동아시아 모든 국가들의 신속하고 단합된 대처를 요구하고 있습니다. 우리가 북핵 문제의 의미있는 해결책을 찾기 원한다면 저는 이것이 가능하다고 믿습니다. 이를 위해서는 우리들 스스로 지정학적 전략에 휘둘리지 말고, 핵의 비확산과 지역 안보라는 두 가지 핵심 가치에 집중해야 합니다. 또 북한과 진지하게 대화하면서 서로 긴밀히 협력해야 합니다.



비록 의제가 북한의 비핵화로 제한돼 있긴 하지만 6자회담은 동북아 주요 국가들이 모두 참여하는 전례 없는 다자간 협상의 장 구실을 해왔습니다. 6자회담을 통한 공동 노력이 결실을 거두게 된다면 이는 다자적 거너번스의 의미있는 선례가 될 것입니다. 미국이 동북아 국가들과 함께 북핵을 비롯해 심각한 이슈를 함께 다룬다면 역내의 두 거인인 미ㆍ중이 협력하는 획기적 사례로 기록될 것입니다. 이는 기후변화에 대한 대응과 군사 교류에서 협력하기로 한 합의들과 함께 양국 관계의 안정적이고, 장기적인 비전의 토대가 될 수 있을 것입니다.



안보 위협에 대한 미ㆍ중의 공동 대응 합의는 신뢰 구축의 결정적 선례가 되면서 동아시아 국가 전체의 관계 증진으로 이어질 것입니다. 이러한 전반적 변화는 동아시아의 유일한 고립 국가인 북한을 우리 시대의 공통된 흐름에 합류하도록 유도하는 유일한 방법이 될 것입니다.



지리적 현실로 인해 미ㆍ중은 동아시아에 함께 있을 수밖에 없습니다. 우리는 중국이 동아시아의 공존공영을 뒷받침하는 건설적 방안을 모색하기를 기대합니다. 중국의 노력에는 동아시아에서 미국의 존재를 상수이자 안정화 요소로 받아들이는 실용적 접근이 포함되어야 합니다. 저는 동아시아에서 미국이 수행하는 역할을 중국도 환영하면서 양국 관계에서 서로 ‘송무백열’의 접근법을취하기를 희망합니다.



저는 중국이 새롭게 확보한 정치ㆍ경제적 힘과 영향력을 외부에 공세적으로 투사( 投射 )하기보다는 국내와 역내 발전에 사용함으로써 번영을 증진하고, 미국과의 협력을 통해 미래지향적 질서를 수립하는 긴 안목의 리더십을 보여주기를 기대합니다.



미국은 이제 높은 발전 단계에 오른 동아시아 국가들에 점점 더 많은 관심을 기울여야 합니다. 또 미국은 평화와 번영을 위한 다양한 노력에서 중국이 좋은 동반자가 될 수 있다는 사실을 공개적으로 인정해야 합니다. 중국도 지금처럼 글로벌화한 세상에서 전통적 질서로 되돌아갈 수 없다는 점을 이해해야 합니다. 양국 모두 이런 현실을 받아들이고, 모두에게 이익이 되는 최선의 균형점을 찾아야 합니다.



주변국 모두와 긴밀한 다자적 관계를 맺고 있는 한국은 동북아의 중견 국가로서 누구에게도 위협이 아닙니다. 미국과는 동맹 관계, 일본과는 뿌리깊은 관계, 중ㆍ러와는 동반자 관계를 맺고 있는 한국은 상호존중과 공동번영, 상호의존을 바탕으로 역내 공동체 형성을 진척시킬 수 있는 특별한 위치에 있습니다. 또 한국은 미ㆍ중 사이에서, 또 동아시아 전체에서 공통의 기반에 입각한 새로운 질서를 창출하는 ‘촉진자(facilitator)’ 역할을 할 수 있다고 생각합니다. 식민주의나 제국주의와 무관한 한국의 이런 역할과 기여는 동아시아 국가들의 환영 속에 한국의 위상을 높이면서 한반도 통일을 향한 노력에도 유리한 환경을 조성하게 될 것입니다.



결론적으로 지난 세기를 거치며 동아시아에서 미국의 존재는 지정학적 상수가 됐습니다. 이해당사자이자 정직한 중개자로서 미국이 빠진 동아시아 질서는 대결과 갈등의 낡은 패턴으로 회귀할 위험이 높습니다. 따라서 미국과 중국은 고도로 네트워크화한 21세기 지구촌의 시대정신에 부응해 미래지향적이고 호혜적인 동아시아 질서를 앞당기는 데 힘을 합쳐야 합니다.



성공의 열쇠는 상대방의 필요와 시각을 배려하는 건설적이고 긍정적인 자세로 국제관계에 접근하는 데 있습니다. 미국과 중국은 상호 존중과 다양한 협력을 통해 공통의 이익을 실현하는 현실주의적 시각을 가져야 합니다. 인터넷에서 새로운 글로벌 교역 체제까지 수많은 분야에서 나타나고 있는 새로운 발전은 양국 간의 유례없는 협력을 가능케 할 뿐만 아니라 요구하고 있습니다. 하지만 그 과정이 얼마나 순조롭게 진행될지는 미국 지도층의 지혜와 창의, 그리고 중국 지도자들의 책임감과 비전에 달려 있다고 생각합니다.

다자적이고 협력적인 미래를 강력히 지향하는 동아시아의 중견국가인 한국의 시민으로서 저의 간절한 소망은 유럽에서 꽃을 피운 상호존중과 공존의 새로운 질서가 동아시아에 뿌리내리는 걸 보는 것입니다. 우리는 크고 작은 나라들이 마치 나무들처럼 서로 어울려 함께 뿌리내리고 무성한 가지를 뻗어 우리 머리 위로 푸르고 평화로운 지붕을 이루는 새 질서를 동아시아에 만들 수 있습니다. 아름다운 수풀 속에서 모든 종류의 호랑이들이 마음대로 오가는 것을 우리는 환영할 것입니다.



경청해주셔서 감사합니다.

◇미국 LA PCI 수상연설 전문(영문)

Pacific Century Institute ‘Building Bridge Award’ Acceptance Speech

February 25, 2016 LA Intercontinental Hotel Century City, USA

“The Rise of China and the Future of the American Role in Asia”

- Hong Seok-Hyun

Chairman of the JoongAng Media Network

(former Korean Ambassador to the United States)

Honorable Ambassador Don Gregg,

Chairman of the Pacific Century Institute Board of Directors;

Mr. Kenneth Tuggle, President of the PCI Board of Directors;

Mr. Don Evans, Treasurer of the PCI;

PCI Co-founder and CBOL Group Chairman Spencer Kim;

members of the PCI Board of Directors; ladies and gentlemen:

Please allow me to begin my remarks with my deep thanks to all

for the tremendous honor of receiving the Building Bridges Award

and for presenting me with this wonderful opportunity to speak before you.

I spent a total of 12 years living in the United States, as a graduate student, later as an economist working at the World Bank, and then as the Korean Ambassador to the United States.

I believe that my experiences in the United States, and the lessons that I learned during my time here, have played a critical role in my career and that I have many Americans to thank for helping me to reach the point in my career at which I am honored with such an award.

I laud the founders of the PCI for the wisdom and the foresight they displayed in anticipating the profound changes that America would face in the Asia-Pacific age when they launched the Institute 26 years ago.

The PCI has made a tremendous contribution to the deepening of exchange and the increase in understanding throughout the region.

I would like to take this opportunity to share with you my views on the topic of “The Rise of China and the Future of the American Role in Asia.”

As you well know, the rise of China is a new development in East Asia which has altered the accepted geopolitical reality of a relatively weak China that has been true since the Opium Wars in the 19th century, if not before.

The unexpectedly rapid rise of China not only poses challenges for China itself, which often lacks the expertise to support its new global role, but also poses many challenges for the future development of other nations in East Asia, specifically for Korea and Japan.

The challenge of engaging China is also very real for the United States.

In the case of Korea, a country which finds itself in close geographical proximity to China while it remains a staunch U.S. ally, the rise of China is a matter of vital concern and how that rise will unfold will have profound impact on Korea’s future and on its potential.

There is a Chinese proverb, “One mountain cannot accommodate two tigers”. This saying suggests that there can only be one dominant power in a region.

If this saying applies to East Asia, then we can assume that China and the United States will inevitably get into various irresolvable conflicts in East Asia because each country will strive to be the dominant power.

But is that saying really applicable to the situation in East Asia, which has its own unique characteristics? More importantly, what steps can we take to make sure that the inevitable differences in perspective that arise between the two tigers do not result in a serious geopolitical struggle? How can we make sure that the two tigers coexist without fighting for dominance over a mountain?

I would like to explore this fascinating topic with you and to consider what positive role the United States should play in East Asia. But I also want to talk about what China must do and consider what Korea, as a country deeply engaged with both superpowers, can do to help in this complex geopolitical dance.

Of course the proverb about the tigers is an apt analogy for the political process in China in which a victor who establishes a unified dynasty after long years of vying for dominance between rivals, must establish his unquestioned authority. In traditional Chinese political thought, there can only be one lord of the realm, and of the state. If there is no singular force to establish order the realm will descend into chaos.

The Chinese consider a unifying singular force as essential to an orderly political system.

This perspective was extended outward in China’s external relations.

The Chinese geopolitical order assumed that there should be one singularly powerful kingdom that occupied the top of the hierarchy, and that this hierarchy wherein tributary states paid honor to the Chinese dynasty, was essential to maintaining peace and stability in the realm.

According to this view, there will be a high likelihood of turbulent times in East Asia if the realm is not authoritatively unified under one hegemonic power.

This traditional Sino-centric view of external affairs was subject to a tremendous challenge after the incursions of imperialism in the 19th century. Suddenly the unquestioned master of the realm was humiliated at the hands of the British during the Opium Wars and eventually reduced to a state of semi-colonialism.

The supreme power of East Asia was humbled by the technology and the financial instruments employed by the imperialists who ruthlessly pursued national prosperity through military might and an economic system based on the law of the jungle.

The Chinese to this day are deeply aware of the century of humiliations as a semi-colonized state that they suffered through.

The drive for economic development in China is a direct result of the passions stirred up by that humiliation.

China has focused its energy on achieving a national revival and on regaining the global dominance it enjoyed for most of its history.

The devastation and humiliation resulting from the imperialist conquest of China in the 19th century, first by Britain, France and Germany and then by Japan, have made the Chinese feel acutely that they cannot afford to be perceived as the loser in any contest for supremacy.

This awareness is in line with the traditional Chinese view of China’s appropriate place in the world and its relations with its neighbors. Behind this Chinese perspective on international relations lurks that concept that two tigers cannot co-exist on one mountain.

This perception of international relations made sense to the Chinese in the context of the Chinese experience of imperialism and colonialism. But the world has undergone tremendous changes over the last two centuries which suggest that we are looking at a very different game today.

Imperialism has found its place in the dustbin of history after the debacles of the First and Second World Wars showed its limitations. In place of that vertical order, a new Western, international order has been established that holds up equality among sovereign nations and territorial integrity in accordance with the charter of the United Nations.

That new, complex and multilateral world, which has its origins in the Treaty of Westphalia and was fulfilled at the San Francisco Conference of 1945 with the founding of the United Nations, has been transplanted into East Asia.

During the 20th century, relations between countries gradually evolved beyond the imperialist hegemonic struggle for survival of the fittest that dominated the nineteenth century and we have embraced a new model of maximization of mutual benefit through exchange and cooperation.

This new paradigm for a world order based on exchange and cooperation not only continues on, but it is expanding in the 21st century as dramatic breakthroughs in science and technology increase economic integration. Deepening mutual dependence in economic and trade relations have become the key to peace and prosperity in our world.

It is true, of course, that there remain significant gaps in development depending on the region. But the emergence of a new system is unmistakable. The forefront of this shift can be observed in Europe, the region that has embraced global economic systems for the longest period of time.

In Europe today, the supremacy of one particular state is no longer a significant concern. Instead, the main concern of nations which form a community is the pursuit of co-prosperity and mutual benefit. The stakeholders have clear roles and responsibilities in the resolution of common problems and that process assures stability and predictability.

East Asia may not have reached that degree of institutional and cultural integration yet.

Nevertheless, the development of shared financial institutions and the launch of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (Korea, China and Japan) in 2011 suggest that East Asia is heading in the same direction as Europe, following the course set down in the pan-global progression of history.

That said, the unique historical legacy of East Asia, and certain cultural characteristics, make the current situation in East Asia a confusing mix of new trends and past vestiges.

A stable and peaceful order may well emerge in Northeast Asia, but it will be culturally and structurally distinct from Europe.

Therefore, the essential question we need to ask when we consider China’s rise and the continuing role of the United States in East Asia is this: How can we orchestrate in a smooth manner this profound shift in the order of East Asia to a horizontal order based on reciprocal relations granted in the historical vestiges of the old order?

We must guard against a struggle between the nations of the realm for supremacy, a struggle that will not only undermine the global trend towards reciprocal relations, but will be ultimately detrimental to all nations in East Asia.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is my sincere wish that East Asia will not revert to outmoded models of the past. We can make real progress if we envision and establish a new order in East Asia based on mutual respect, co-existence and co-prosperity. Relations between nations should be horizontal and our perspective should be future-oriented, moving forward by embracing new innovations. I believe that there are many in China, Korea and Japan who are ready to embrace such a vision.

To realize this goal, I believe that the United States must take on new and innovative roles in East Asia to present a powerful vision. And I believe that we must include China in that vision and that we should make clear what contributions China should make.

If we look at the history of the past century in East Asia, we see many precedents for cooperation between the United States and China and they provide concrete suggestions as to what the foundations for a stable East Asian order might be.

When China was in decline and subject to exploitation at the hands of Western imperialism, U.S. policies with regard to China were clearly different from those of the imperialist powers.

At the time, the United States promoted the “open door policy” for free trade with China based on Secretary of State John Hay’s demand (1899) that all European powers allow for free trade with China and not show favoritism in economic affairs.

In addition, the United States was practically the only superpower with no territorial ambitions for expansion into China. Quite the opposite, the U.S. played a major role in the Second World War, in which it was allied with China, in defeating Imperial Japan and freeing China from the state of semi-colonialism it had suffered for a century.

Of course, there were profound changes in the relationship of the United States and China after the Chinese Communist Party took power in 1949 and Washington ultimately backed the Kuomintang party which had fled to Taiwan.

The resulting Cold War created a new geopolitical order wherein America intervened and engaged, more deeply in East Asian affairs, often with a positive effect, but also with the assumption that there was a threat from “communist” China that had to be countered.

The United States and China even clashed militarily on the Korean Peninsula, and a continued state of tension and confrontation haunted a divided East Asia for decades.

But a welcome shift began in the 1970s when the United States improved relations with China and encouraged Beijing to become an active member of the international community.

Encouraged by the new opportunity for trade and for economic growth, China made the historic decision to set out on the road of economic and political reform and achieved remarkable economic growth by joining the international trading order and entering the U.S. market in earnest.

For its part, America actively engaged with China to set up programs and implement policies for significant bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

China seized the opportunity and emerged as a major economic force after concentrating on domestic politics in the 1960s and 1970s. For its part, the U.S. made strides politically, diplomatically and economically in bringing China into the international community, culminating in China’s joining the World Trade Organization in 2001.

In short, America’s role in China’s rise has in general been amicable and positive. The experience of history strongly suggests that it is possible for the United States and China to maintain mutual cooperation during China’s rise, and thereafter, granted that there will inevitably be disagreements and misunderstandings concerning specific issues.

Overall, the actions of America, as the dominant outside force in East Asia over the past century, have contributed to peace, stability and prosperity in the region as it witnessed a war led by Imperial Japan, the Cold War, the rapprochement with China and then entered the post-Cold War era.

The United States offered an international order which was not imperialist in nature and which encouraged self-determination in the tradition of Woodrow Wilson.

The precedents for a positive role for the United States hint at the potential for a new order that fully integrates China, engaging it as a major power with clear rights and responsibilities. That is to say, there is a way for two tigers to work together for peace, stability and co-prosperity in the realm.

Frankly speaking, I am skeptical that the countries in East Asia can create a new geopolitical order all on their own. Not only do East Asian countries not have the experience with modern international relations and regional cooperation that we have witnessed in Europe over the last 300 years, there are serious concerns that past conflicts over history and territory may reignite at any time.

What we have seen over the last century, starting with the “Open Door” policy for trade is that when an outside force, in this case the U.S., plays the role of an honest broker, it becomes easier to build a stable and reciprocal order in East Asia.

If we consider the larger geopolitical need to create a stable system that undergirds all bilateral relations, the United States has a clear and urgent task in front of it in East Asia to encourage China to participate in a constructive manner as we work together, as equals, to establish a reciprocal and cooperative order in East Asia. That order will be similar to what we have witnessed in Europe, but it will have unique features dictated by the specifics of East Asia. And I believe that the U.S. has the maturity and the experience to engage China in that process and assure China that it too will have a clear stake in the new order.

The U.S. has responded to China’s rise with a policy of “Asian rebalancing,” or what is known as the “pivot to Asia.” I believe this policy is an important one and that the new economic importance of East Asia in the world demands that Washington focus its resources more on responding to the emergence of East Asia.

But China, because of its painful experience with colonialism, has displayed a tendency to misread any moves to increase US engagement in Asia as a ploy to contain and encircle China.

Granted the two centuries of humiliation that China experienced, we can find in Beijing’s psychology an odd mixture of smarting wounds from the past and pride in today’s achievements.

We can understand, even if we disagree, why the Chinese tend to harbor skepticism towards the United States’ intentions and retain a sense of victimization vis-a-vis external powers.

Also, behind the obvious pride the Chinese take in their achievements, there remain concerns about domestic challenges produced by rapid economic growth. The combination of wariness about the intentions of outside forces and concerns over domestic issues are fanning nationalism in China. America also needs to make sure it does not give the impression that its legitimate concerns for a stable and reciprocal order in East Asia are an attempt to subvert China’s rise.

We know that most Americans want strong engagement with China and that many see opportunities for the United States if China becomes a true stakeholder. But if the U.S. gives the impression that it is trying to contain and encircle China through its actions, China will feel compelled to exert itself and push back.

There is another ancient Chinese proverb that I would like to share with you. This proverb suggests another paradigm for imagining the future of East Asia. The proverb is “The cypress tree is happiest in a lush pine forest.”

If the international community wants to encourage China to cooperate with other nations and to contribute more to creating an open community in East Asia, the U.S. should take the lead in welcoming China’s rise and continuing to engage China through dialog in diverse fields, and on different levels, from elementary students to college professors, from local government officials to CEOs of major corporations.

If the U.S. welcomes a flourishing China, I believe that Beijing will respond to that encouragement and play a more responsible role. China has shown it is capable of such growth before and it shows signs now that it will move towards a new order in the region based on mutual respect, co-existence and co-prosperity.

We can convince the Chinese that it is the trees on the mountain which grow together in a symbiotic manner, and not the hungry tigers that wander over the mountain that should be our model.

Let us talk a bit more concretely about what America’s role in East Asia should be. The U.S. must play a leadership role in encouraging a common agenda for collaboration in East Asia and checking narrow-minded nationalism and chauvinism.

Also the United States should continue to play a leading role in addressing in a multilateral format potential trouble spots such as North Korea’s nuclear program.

In order to encourage collaboration and draw attention to common concerns in East Asia, the U.S. needs to pursue diverse engagement policies in the fields of business, finance and trade.

I hope that the U.S. will continue to advocate for mutual benefits to be realized through the encouragement of competition, efficiency and rationality.

The United States should encourage opportunities for individual participation in economic exchange and demand compliance with rules and the upholding of high standards for transparency. Anti-colonial nationalism remains a powerful force in East Asia today and it can disrupt many valuable efforts for multilateral cooperation.

Because America took a stance against imperialism during the colonial period and actively tried to counter the ambitions of the imperialists, even going to war against Japan for that reason, East Asia was able to recover its freedom and its sovereignty.

Many Koreans, myself included, are deeply grateful for the sacrifices made by Americans to end the reign of imperialist exploitation. The disputes over history issues in East Asia, if they expand and flame emotions, can create barriers in the region at a time when we should all be coming together.

I hope that the United States will rise to the occasion and demonstrate leadership so that past wrongs do not create present day problems.

The best way to build a new order in East Asia in both name and in reality is to establish successful precedents for cooperation. I believe that resolving the controversy over North Korea’s nuclear program could be such a model case. North Korea’s recent nuclear test, the fourth, demands a speedy and unified response from all the nations of East Asia.

If we want a meaningful resolution to the North Korean nuclear issue, and I believe it is possible, we must not let ourselves be sidetracked by geopolitical strategies.

Rather, we should focus on the core values of nuclear non-proliferation and regional security, and we should engage closely with each other, while speaking seriously with the North Koreans.

Although the agenda of the Six-Party Talks so far has been limited to the question of North Korean denuclearization, it nonetheless has served as an unprecedented venue for negotiations that include the major countries of Northeast Asia.

If our joint efforts bear fruit this time around, the Six-Party Talks could serve as a precedent for meaningful multilateral governance. If the United States can address serious issues together with Northeast Asian countries in the case of North Korea, it will be a dramatic example of cooperation between two giants in the region: the U.S. and China.

We can build on that collaboration, and other previous agreements for cooperation in the response to climate change and military exchanges, to set up a stable long-term vision for the relationship.

The agreement between the United States and China for a joint response to security threats will be a critical precedent for trust building and economic cooperation that will result in closer ties between the nations of East Asia as a whole. Such a universal shift will be the only way to induce North Korea, the only isolated country in East Asia, to join the common current of our times. The reality of geography makes it inevitable that

America and China are here to stay in East Asia. We expect that China will search for constructive ways to support co-existence and co-prosperity in the region and that such an effort will include a pragmatic acceptance of the U.S. presence in the region as a constant and stabilizing element.

I hope that China will welcome America’s role in East Asia and take the “cypress and pine tree approach” to the engagement of the two nations in the region and with each other.

Rather than using its new-found political and economic might to project its influence outwards in an assertive manner, I hope to see China exert its efforts towards domestic and regional development that is aimed at increasing prosperity and to demonstrate far-sighted leadership by cooperating with the U.S. to create a future-oriented order.

The United States should increasingly focus its attention on the nations of East Asia which have reached a high level of sophistication. It should openly recognize that China can be a good partner for many efforts to promote peace and prosperity.

China should understand that in this globalized world there is no way to go back to a traditional order. Both parties should recognize this reality and find an ideal balance with benefits for all.

As a middle power in Northeast Asia which has developed close multilateral relations with all its neighbors, Korea is a threat to no one.

An ally of the United States, with deep-rooted relations with Japan, and a significant partnership with China and Russia, Korea is in the unique position to push forward the establishment of a community based on mutual respect, co-prosperity and interdependence among countries in the region.

I also believe that Korea can function as a facilitator to create a new order built on common ground between the U.S. and China and East Asia as a whole. As a nation with no history of colonialism or imperialism, that role on the part of Korea would be welcomed by East Asian nations. It would raise Korea’s stature and create a favorable environment in the region to support for efforts toward unification on the Korean peninsula.

In conclusion, the U.S. presence in East Asia over the last century is a geopolitical constant in East Asia and venturing an East Asian order without such an honest broker as a stakeholder runs the risk of returning to the old patterns of rivalry and conflict.

The rise of China has also become a geopolitical constant. Therefore, the U.S. and China should embrace the zeitgeist of a highly networked global village in the 21st century and join forces to usher in a future-oriented order in East Asia based on true reciprocity.

The key to success is a constructive and positive approach to international relations that takes into consideration the needs and perspectives of the partner.

Both the United States and China should adopt a realistic perspective that assumes mutual respect and cooperation on multiple fronts to realize common benefits.

New developments, from the internet to new global trade regimes make such unprecedented cooperation not only possible, but required. But how smooth that process will be depends on the wisdom and the creativity shown by U.S. leadership and the sense of responsibility and vision on the part of China.

As a citizen of Korea, the middle power in East Asia that is so deeply committed to a multilateral cooperative future, it is my sincere wish to see a new order of mutual respect and co-existence like that which we have seen flower in Europe take root in East Asia.

We can create a new order in East Asia wherein nations, big and small, like trees, entangle their roots together beneath the earth and mingle their branches together above our heads to form a green and peaceful canopy.

Tigers of all stripes will be welcome to come and go as they please in that luxuriant green.

Thank you for your attention.