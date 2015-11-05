[국제] 콜린스의 올해의 단어 '빈지 워치'

주말에 한꺼번에 몰아서 드라마나 예능프로그램 여러편을 몰아서 시청하는 일이 있다. 이런 행위를 영어론 '빈지 워치(binge watch)'라고 한다. 폭음 또는 폭식을 뜻하는 '빈지'와 보다란 의미의 '워치'를 합한 조어다.

영국 언론들은 5일(현지시간) 영어사전으로 유명한 콜린스가 이를 올해의 단어로 선정했다고 보도했다. 빈지 워치는 2013년 옥스퍼드 사전이 정한 신조어이기도 하다. 2년 만에 올해의 단어 '2관왕'에 오른 셈이다.

사전편찬자들은 이 단어의 사용이 전년에 비해 지난해 200% 증가했다고 밝혔다. 콜린스의 콘텐드 책임자인 헬렌 뉴스테드는 "빈지워치의 사용이 크게 는 건 40년 전 비디오 녹화기가 도래한 이래 우리의 시청 습관이 급변한 것과 관련이 있다"며 "최근엔 미국드라마 '하우스 오브 카드'나 '브레이킹 배드'의 한 시즌을 며칠 저녁에 다 보는 일이 흔하다. 과거라면 몇 달 걸렸을 일들"이라고 말했다.

빈지워치를 즐기는 남성이라면 흔히 될 수 있는 다소 배가 나온 몸매를 가리키는 '대드보드(dadbod)'도 콜린스가 선정한 올해의 단어 10개에 포함됐다. 9월 영국 노동당 당수로 선출된 좌파 성향의 제러미 코빈의 경제 정책을 가리키는 코비노믹스(Corbynomics), 성전환자를 가리킨 트렌스젠더(transgender)도다.

뉴스테드는 "콜린스의 올해의 단어 리스트는 지속적으로 변화하는 영어에서의 매력적인 (현재의 모습을 담아내는) 스냅샷 같은 것"이라며 '이들 단어가 2018년 콜린스 영어사전을 편찬할 때까지 인기를 끈다면 인쇄본에도 포함될 수 있을 것"이라고 말했다.

런던=고정애 특파원 ockham@joongang.co.kr

<콜린스가 선정한 올해의 단어>

binge-watch (verb): to watch a large number of television programmes (especially all the shows from one series) in succession clean eating (noun): following a diet that contains only natural foods, and is low in sugar, salt, and fat contactless (adjective): referring to payments, smart cards, etc that utilize RFID (radio-frequency identity) technology and do not require a PIN or signature from the customer Corbynomics (noun): the economic policies advocated by the UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn dadbod (noun): an untoned and slightly plump male physique, especially one considered attractive ghosting (noun): ending a relationship by ignoring all communication from the other person manspreading (noun): the act or an instance of a male passenger in a bus or train splaying his legs in a way that denies space to the passenger sitting next to him shaming (noun): attempting to embarrass a person or group by drawing attention to their perceived offence, especially on social media swipe (verb): to move a finger across a touchscreen on a mobile phone in order to approve (swipe right) or dismiss (swipe left) an image transgender (adjective): of or relating to a person whose gender identity does not fully correspond to the sex assigned to them at birth