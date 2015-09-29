SNS에서 영원한 삶을

‘DIGITAL IMMORTALITY’

소셜네트워크 ‘이터9’, 인공지능 아바타가 이용자의 생각과 행동을 보고 배워 부재시 대신 메시지 올리고 활동해

A new social network offers users the chance to live forever through an artificial intelligence counterpart.

A new social network has launched that offers users the chance to live forever through an artificial intelligence counterpart that learns from their thoughts and actions to post and interact in their absence. ETER9 (pronounced ee-ter-nine) is the brainchild of Portuguese IT company AUTO.NET, who wanted to provide people with “the elixir of eternity”.

Through a user’s comments, posts and interactions with other members, the AI counterpart is able to learn the likes, interests and personality of a user. Virtual memories are formed in a section of the site called the Cortex, which the AI draws on to keep publishing even when the user is not online.

“ETER9 is not just another social network, it brings fresh air to all social users,” ETER9 CEO Henrique Jorge told IBTimes UK. “The concept of immortality is attracting more and more people to the platform as well as the counterpart concept, and this makes the difference.

“It proposes an interesting concept of digital immortality, promising to be the elixir of eternity for its users. ETER9 is a form of social interaction for the new generation, where it’s possible to establish connections with both human users and virtual beings. I can create a New Reality where the impossible can happen and eternity is within reach.”

Users of ETER9 are able to decide on the activity level of their AI counterpart through the account settings, as well as choosing whether or not to allow their counterpart to stay active forever by activating the Eternity setting. This function is automatically enabled when a user first signs up.

Within the social network, virtual beings known as Niners also interact with human users, as well as each other. This leads to the absurd scenario of humans leaving the network and artificial intelligence beings continuing to interact between themselves independently of humans.-

ETER9 isn’t the first service to offer people the chance to immortalize themselves through their digital footprint. Last year, researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) unveiled a project that would create a “virtual you”, capable of interacting with a person’s family, friends and even ancestors after their death. The Eterni.me service is still in a private beta stage and it has yet to be seen how accurately it can replicate a user’s personality.

Both ETER9 and Eterni.me are reminiscent of the Black Mirror episode Be Right Back, in which a grieving widow kept in touch with her dead partner through a predictive software package. The dark undertones of the Channel Four show, together with warnings from scientists and technologists that AI poses an existential threat to mankind, are not a concern for Jorge.

“As time passes, evolution is inevitable,” Jorge said. “Although AI is not a new concept, it has become more and more present in our daily routine. The potential of AI is impressive, it’s up to us to decide how far it can go.

“On ETER9, AI is taken to another level. You have an extension of yourself, which will learn and communicate with or for you. Nevertheless, you can control it. You are the one who decides how much you want your counterpart to be active.”

SNS에서 영원한 삶을

소셜네트워크 ‘이터9’, 인공지능 아바타가 이용자의 생각과 행동을 보고 배워 부재시 대신 메시지 올리고 활동해

인공지능(AI) 아바타를 통해 영생의 기회를 이용자에게 제공하는 소셜네트워크가 새로 출범했다. 아바타가 이용자의 생각과 행동을 보고 배워 부재시 대신 메시지를 올리고 상호교류 활동을 한다. 이터9은 포르투갈 IT 업체 AUTO.NET의 발명품이다. 사람들에게 ‘영원의 묘약’을 제공하겠다는 포부에서 탄생했다.

AI 아바타는 이용자의 기호·관심사·성격을 배울 수 있다. 이용자의 게시글, 다른 회원과 주고받은 메시지를 통해서다. 사이트의 코르텍스(Cortex)라는 코너에 가상 메모리가 형성된다. 이용자가 네트워크를 떠난 뒤에도 AI는 코르텍스를 이용해 계속 메시지를 올린다.

“이터9은 여느 소셜네트워크와는 다르다. 모든 소셜 이용자에게 신선한 공기를 제공한다”고 이터9 CEO 엔리케호르헤가 IB타임스에 말했다. “아바타 개념뿐 아니라 영생의 개념에 이끌려 이 플랫폼으로 몰려드는 사람이 갈수록 늘어난다. 이것이 차별화 요소다. 디지털 영생이라는 흥미로운 개념을 제시한다. 이용자를 위한 영원불멸의 영약이라고 장담한다. 이터9은 신세대를 위한 사회적 교류의 한 형태다. 인간 이용자뿐 아니라 아바타와도 관계를 구축할 수 있다. 불가능이 실현되고 영원이 손에 잡히는 ‘새로운 현실’을 창조할 수 있다.”

이터9 이용자는 계정 설정을 통해 AI 아바타의 활동수준을 결정할 수 있다. 그뿐 아니라 ‘영원’ 설정을 활성화하면 아바타가 영원히 활성 상태를 유지할 수 있다. 이용자가 처음 등록할 때는 이 기능이 자동적으로 활성화된다.

이 소셜네트워크 내에서 나이너로 알려진 아바타는 자기들뿐 아니라 인간 이용자들과도 교류한다. 여기서 인간이 네트워크를 떠난 뒤 AI 아바타들이 독자적으로 자기들끼리 계속 상호 교류하는 황당무계한 시나리오가 탄생한다.

디지털 공간에서 사람들에게 영생의 기회를 제공하는 서비스는 이터9이 처음은 아니다. 지난해 매사추세츠공대(MIT) 연구팀은 ‘가상의 나’를 창조하는 프로젝트를 공개했다. ‘가상의 나’는 가족·친구, 심지어 이 세상에 없는 조상들과도 상호 교류할 수 있다. 이 이터니미 서비스는 아직 비공개 베타 버전이며 이용자의 개성을 정확히 어떻게 복제할 수 있을지 미지수다.

이터9과 이터니미 모두 영국 채널4에서 방송되는 ‘비 라잇 백’의 ‘블랙 미러’ 편을 연상케 한다. 슬픔에 빠진 미망인이 앞날을 내다보는 소프트웨어 패키지를 통해 죽은 파트너와 계속 연락을 취한다. 이 프로그램의 어두운 암시뿐 아니라 AI가 인류에 실존적 위협을 제기한다는 과학자들과 공학자들의 경고도 있다. 하지만 호르헤 CEO는 걱정하지 않는다.

“세월이 흐르면 진화는 불가피하다”고 호르헤 CEO가 말했다. “AI가 새로운 개념은 아니지만 우리의 일상생활 속으로 더 깊숙이 파고들었다. AI의 잠재력은 환상적이다. 그것을 어디까지 구현할지는 우리 손에 달렸다. 이터9에선 AI를 새로운 차원으로 끌어올린다. 또 다른 자아를 갖게 된다. 이용자와 함께 또는 이용자를 대신해 학습하고 소통한다. 그럼에도 불구하고 그것을 통제할 수 있다. 가상 아바타를 얼마나 활동적으로 만들지는 이용자가 결정한다.”

- ANTHONY CUTHBERTSON IBTIMES 기자 / 번역 차진우

