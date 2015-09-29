“둘보다 혼자라서 행복해요”

“I’M SINGLE, SO LET’S MINGLE”

관계에서 오는 갈등 피하고 싶은 싱글은 배우자나 연인이 있는 사람보다 더 행복할 수 있어

Being single doesn’t necessarily mean you’re doomed to misery.

A new study released Friday morning finds that sometimes, single people are happy.

“It’s a well-documented finding that single people tend to be less happy compared to those in a relationship, but that may not be true for everyone,” said lead researcher Yuthika Girme, a psychology Ph.D. candidate at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, in a press release. Girme, according to her academic profile, studies ways to “maximize the health benefits arising from supportive relationships.”

Surveying 4,000 New Zealanders, who have little reason to be unhappy in the first place, the study found that people with “avoidance social goals” are more likely to be satisfied without a relationship because they prefer to avoid conflict. The press release on the study goes on to note that “some previous research has shown that being single usually is associated with slightly lower life satisfaction and poorer physical and psychological health.” The study set out to find whether this was actually true.

The participants were between the ages of 18 and 94. Onefifth of them identified as single. The study, published online in Social Psychological and Personality Science, asked them to identify their “avoidance goals,” which measured their willingness to go through relationship conflicts. Ultimately, the study found that people with “high avoidance goals” are more likely to be happy single. In contrast, those who don’t mind conflict were more likely to be dissatisfied without a relationship.

The data is striking, as Girme explained in the press release: “Single people also can have satisfying lives,” she said. Newsweek decided to find out what some single people—who were not involved with the study—thought of the findings.

“Eddie,” a graduate student in Philadelphia who requested anonymity, broke up with his girlfriend earlier this year. “It’s easier to make plans now,” he says. As an active Tinder user, he doesn’t see himself remaining single indefinitely. “I don’t see a point in my 20s where I’m going to give up trying to meet somebody,” he says.

“Rosa,” a single 25-year-old engineer from New Jersey who also asked to remain anonymous, has no plans to seek a relationship, telling Newsweek that “masturbation and sex are definitely higher priorities.”

“I also don’t think people are honest enough with themselves. If you’re actually unhappy being single, I think you are also dealing with some emotional or self-esteem issues.” Rosa, who has been single for several years, adds that being alone is stressful only for singles seeking (i.e., going on lots of dates) and failing to find connections. “No one likes to waste their time or have a bad time.”

In the United States, single adults now outnumber married adults, with divorce rates also on the rise. Those looking to meet other singles have never had it better. For example, Krimzon, a semiprofessional rapper from Phoenix, was nonplussed by the new findings. “Yeah, of course I’m happy being single,” he told Newsweek. “I’m not tied down by a relationship, and I can do my own thing.

“Like I always say, I’m single, so let’s mingle.”

“둘보다 혼자라서 행복해요”

관계에서 오는 갈등 피하고 싶은 싱글은 배우자나 연인이 있는 사람보다 더 행복할 수 있어

싱글이 더 행복한 경우도 있다는 연구 결과가 최근 발표됐다. 이 연구를 이끈 뉴질랜드 오클랜드대학의 심리학 박사과정생 유티카 기르메는 홍보자료에서 이렇게 밝혔다. ‘독신자는 배우자나 연인이 있는 사람에 비해 덜 행복하다는 사실은 증거가 충분한 연구 결과다. 하지만 모든 사람이 그렇지는 않다.’ 기르메는 지지적인 관계에서 오는 건강상의 이점을 극대화하는 방법을 연구한다.

뉴질랜드인 4000명을 대상으로 한 이 연구에서 ‘회피 목표’(‘~를 안 하겠다’는 마음가짐)를 가진 사람들은 연인이나 배우자가 없어도 만족할 확률이 더 높은 것으로 드러났다. 관계에서 오는 갈등을 피하고 싶기 때문이다. 홍보자료에서 연구팀은 ‘이전의 일부 연구는 독신 생활이 비교적 낮은 삶의 만족도와 열악한 신체·정신적 건강 상태와 연관 있다는 사실을 보여줬다’고 지적했다. 이 연구는 그것이 과연 사실인지를 밝히는 것을 목표로 삼았다.

참가자의 연령은 18~90세였으며 그중 5분의 1이 독신자였다. 국제 학술지 ‘사회심리학과 인성과학’ 온라인판에 실린 이 연구는 참가자들에게 자신의 ‘회피 목표’를 측정하도록 요청했다. 관계에서 오는 갈등을 감수하려는 의지의 정도를 기준으로 했다. 궁극적으로 이 연구는 ‘회피 목표가 높은’ 사람일수록 독신 생활에서 행복을 느낄 확률이 높다는 사실을 발견했다. 반면 갈등을 두려워하지 않는 사람들은 독신 생활에 만족하지 못할 확률이 더 높았다.

눈길을 끄는 결과다. 기르메는 홍보자료에서 ‘독신자도 만족한 삶을 영위할 수 있다’고 말했다. 뉴스위크는 일부 독신자(연구에 참여하지 않은 사람)들이 이 연구 결과에 대해 어떻게 생각하는지 알아봤다.

미국 필라델피아의 대학원생 ‘에디’(가명)는 올해 초 여자친구와 헤어졌다. “지금은 계획을 세우기가 더 쉬워졌다”고 그는 말했다. 데이팅 앱 틴더 애용자인 그는 자신이 언제까지나 싱글로 남아 있으리라고는 생각지 않는다. “누군가를 만나려는 노력을 하지 않은 채 20대를 보낼 이유가 없지 않느냐”고 그는 말했다.

뉴저지주 출신의 ‘로사’(가명·25)는 현재 싱글이지만 남자친구를 구할 계획이 없다. 그녀는 “관계보다 자위와 섹스가 더 중요하다”고 말했다. “사람들이 자신에게 솔직하지 않은 것 같다. 싱글로 지내는 게 정말로 불행하다면 정서적으로나 자존감에 문제가 있는 경우라고 생각한다.”

몇 년 동안 싱글로 지내온 로사는 싱글 생활에 스트레스를 받는 사람들은 연인을 구하려고 끊임없이 노력하는데도 만나지 못한 경우일 것이라고 덧붙였다. “시간을 낭비하거나 좋지 않은 경험을 하고 싶은 사람은 없기 때문이다.”

현재 미국 성인 중에는 독신자가 기혼자보다 더 많으며 이혼율이 계속 상승 중이다. 다른 싱글을 만나고 싶어하는 싱글에게는 좋은 소식이다. 일례로 피닉스 출신의 래퍼 크림즌은 이 연구 결과에 매우 놀랐다. “물론 난 싱글로 지내는 게 행복하다”고 그는 말했다. “관계에 얽매이는 스타일이 아니다. 내가 원하는 방식대로 산다.

내가 늘 하는 말이 있다. ‘난 싱글이에요. 같이 어울립시다.’”

- 잭 마르티네즈 뉴스위크 기자 / 번역 정경희

