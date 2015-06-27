45분 안에 효과 나타나는 남성용과 달리 플리반세린은 매일 복용해야 한두 달 뒤 증상 호전돼

‘여성용 비아그라’ 섣부른 흥분은 금물

45분 안에 효과 나타나는 남성용과 달리 플리반세린은 매일 복용해야 한두 달 뒤 증상 호전돼

지난 6월 4일 미국 식품의약국(FDA) 자문위원단은 제약업체 스프라우트에서 만든 여성 성기능 촉진제 플리반세린의 승인 권고 결정을 내렸다. 그러나 전문가들은 플리반세린을 남성 발기부전 치료제 비아그라에 견주는 것은 문제가 많으며 성기능저하의 치료를 원하는 여성을 오도할 수 있다고 지적했다.

뉴욕대학 의과대학원의 심리학 교수 리어노르 티퍼 박사는 “여성용 비아그라라는 표현은 피상적이고 저질”이라고 말했다. “비아그라의 대성공으로 여성 성기능 치료제는 무엇이든 여성용 비아그라라고 불리겠지만 비아그라와는 판이하기 때문에 아주 잘못된 용어다.”

제품명 애다이(Addyi)로 판매될 예정인 플리반세린은 성욕저하장애(HSDD) 치료제다. 메이요 클리닉에 따르면 HSDD는 개인적 스트레스를 유발하는 성욕저하증을 말한다. 이 약에 관심 있는 여성이 명심해야 할 점을 짚어본다.

플리반세린은 비아그라처럼 작용하지 않는다. 플리반세린은 비아그라가 남성에서 작용하는 것과 완전히 다른 메커니즘을 통해 여성의 성욕저하장애를 치료한다. 비아그라는 남성의 발기를 돕기 위해 성기 부위에 혈류를 증가시키지만 플린반세린은 중추신경계에 작용한다. 남플로리다 결혼·성건강센터의 스탠리 알토프 대표는 “플리반세린은 뇌에 작용하는 약”이라고 말했다. “쾌락과 행복감을 관장하는 신경전달물질 도파민 수치를 높이고 비슷한 기능을 가진 2가지 형태의 세로토닌에 작용한다.” 티퍼 교수는 이 약을 항우울제에 견줬다.

효과가 즉시 나타나지 않는다. 남성은 비아그라에 거의 즉시 반응한다. 음경의 혈류를 증가시키기 때문이다. 그러나 임상시험에서 플리반세린을 매일 복용한 여성은 치료 4주까지 위약 복용자와 별 차이가 없었다. 티퍼 교수는 복용 8주 후 ‘최고 효과’가 나타난다고 말했다. 필요할 때 복용하고 45분 안에 효과가 나타나는 비아그라와 달리 플리반세린은 매일 복용해야 한두 달 뒤 효과를 볼 수 있다.

성욕저하로 스트레스를 받는 모든 여성을 위한 약이 아니다. 제약사 스프라우트에 따르면 플리반세린은 성욕저하를 경험하는 여성 약 3분의 1 정도 치료에 사용될 수 있다. 알토프 대표는 대다수의 경우 스트레스를 완화하는 생활방식 변경, 항우울제 복용 중단, 또는 성생활 상담으로 더 큰 효과를 볼 수 있을지 모른다고 말했다. 더구나 플리반세린 임상시험에 참여한 여성은 평균 결혼 10년차로 약 5년 동안 HSDD에 시달렸다. 따라서 간헐적으로 짧은 기간에 성욕저하를 경험하는 여성에겐 바람직하지 않을 수도 있다.

가시적인 효과가 없다. 임상시험에서 플리반세린을 복용한 여성은 만족스런 섹스가 월 평균 4.4회라고 보고했다. 위약 복용자의 경우는 3.7회였다. 시험에 참여하기 전에는 평균 2.7회였다. 알토프 대표는 “대다수 남성이 비아그라나 유사 치료제인 시알리스, 레비트라에 전부 효과가 좋다고 반응했지만 플리반세린에 대한 여성의 반응은 그리 대단치 않다”고 말했다. 그러나 알토프 대표는 HSDD에 시달리는 여성 중 만족스런 섹스가 월 1회만이라도 늘면 복용 가치가 있다고 생각할 듯하다고 말했다.

아직 안전 문제가 해결되지 않았다. FDA 자문위원단이 내린 승인 권고 결정은 조건부였다. 제약사는 부작용에 대한 대책을 마련해야 한다. 임상시험에서 일부 참가자들이 졸도, 메스꺼움, 저혈압 등 부작용을 호소했다. 이런 우려로 이 약의 복용이 제한될지, 또 의사들이 심각한 증상이 아니면 처방하지 않을지는 아직 분명치 않다. 티퍼 대표는 “만약 승인된다면 ‘술이나 다른 처방약과 함께 복용해선 안 된다’ 등 모든 경고 사항이 붙어 판매될 것”이라고 말했다. FDA의 최종 승인은 빠르면 오는 8월로 예상된다.

FEMALE VIAGRA?

5 facts women should know about flibanserin.

A Food and Drug Administration panel recommended a drug called flibanserin - dubbed the “female Viagra” - for approval this week. But experts say the comparison to the erectile dysfunction medication is problematic and gives the wrong impression to women seeking treatment for sexual problems.

“I think it’s a catastrophe. It’s a superficial, quick-and-dirty term,” says Dr. Leonore Tiefer, a psychologist at New York University School of Medicine. “Any drug that’s going to be proposed for female sexual problems is going to be called female Viagra because of the wild success of Viagra, but it’s so different.”

Flibanserin, which will be marketed under the name Addyi, treats hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD), which the Mayo Clinic defines as a low sex drive that causes personal distress. For women who are interested in the drug, there are important factors to keep in mind:

The drug doesn’t work like Viagra. Flibanserin treats women through a completely different mechanism than the way that Viagra works in men. Viagra increases blood flow to the genitals to help men achieve an erection, while flibanserin affects the central nervous system. “Flibanserin is a drug that works on the brain,” Dr. Stanley Althof, executive director at the Center for Marital and Sexual Health of South Florida, says. “It works to increase dopamine and deal with two different forms of serotonin.” Tiefer likens it to an antidepressant.

It doesn’t work right away. The effects of Viagra on men are seen almost instantly since it boosts blood flow directly to the penis. But women who took flibanserin every day in a trial did not see any benefits over a placebo until four weeks after they started treatment. Tiefer says “peak results” did not come until eight weeks after patients started the regimen. Unlike Viagra, which is taken only when needed and works within 45 minutes, flibanserin must be taken every day and is not an instant fix.

The drug isn’t meant for all women who have a low sex drive. The drug’s maker, Sprout Pharmaceuticals Inc., says flibanserin may be used to treat up to about one in three women who are distressed by their low sex drive. Althof says many women may benefit more from other approaches such as making lifestyle changes that reduce stress, halting their use of antidepressants or participating in relationship counseling. Also, the women who participated in the clinical trials for flibanserin were married for an average of 10 years and had suffered from HSDD for a long time ? about five years. Women who experience occasional short bouts of low desire may not be good candidates for the new treatment.

It isn’t that effective. Women who took flibanserin in trials reported having an average of 4.4 satisfying sexual sessions a month versus 3.7 sessions among those who took a placebo and 2.7 for women before participating in the study. “Viagra and the drugs like Viagra - Cialis, Levitra - all have a very robust response in the maj ority of men,” Althof says. “This drug, flibanserin, has a modest response.” However, Althof points out that women afflicted with HSDD who gain just one more satisfying session a month might find these results to be worthwhile. “Everybody else looks at this through their own lens,” he says.

There are still safety concerns about the drug. Though flibanserin earned a recommendation for FDA approval, all the panelists who cast a “yes” vote also warned that Sprout would need to develop a program to mitigate the risks of the drug, which include fainting, nausea and low blood pressure. It’s not yet clear whether these concerns will limit usage of the drug or stop doctors from prescribing it for all but the most critical cases. “If it’s approved, there are going to be all kinds of cautions put on it ? ‘Don’t take with alcohol, don’t take with a long list of prescription medications,’ ” Tiefer says. The FDA’s official approval could come as early as August.

글=에이미 노드럼 뉴스위크 기자