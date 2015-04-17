[뉴스위크]

Japan - ‘THERE’S NO ALIEN THREAT’

Japan’s defense minister reassured the public on Wednesday that aliens have never entered the country’s airspace.

Taking questions in parliament about the threat posed by space aliens, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani calmed nerves by saying the country’s warplanes could be dispatched at the report of unidentified flying objects, The Japan Times reports. So far, Japanese warplanes have not had any encounters with extraterrestrial life.

The question came from professional wrestler-turned-politician Antonio Inoki, who asked if any studies were being conducted into extraterrestrial life.

“When the Air Self-Defense Force detects indications of an unidentified flying object that could violate our country’s airspace, it scrambles fighter jets if necessary and makes visual observation,” Nakatani said on Wednesday.

“They sometimes find birds or flying objects other than aircraft but I don’t know a case of finding an unidentified flying object believed to have come over from anywhere other than Earth,” he said.

Wednesday’s parliamentary debate on aliens and warplanes is not the first of its kind in Japan. In 2007, the government said they had not confirmed “the existence of unidentified flying objects believed to have come from anywhere other than Earth.”

일본 - “외계인 위협 없으니 안심하세요”

일본 방위상(국방장관)은 지난 4월 1일 외계인이 일본 영공을 침입한 적이 없다고 국민을 안심시켰다.

일본 영자지 재팬타임스의 보도에 따르면 나카타니 겐 방위상은 의회에서 외계인의 위협에 관한 질문을 받고 미확인비행물체(UFO) 목격이 보고되면 전투기를 발진시키겠다며 일본 전투기들은 지금까지 외계 생명체와 조우한 적이 없다고 대답했다.

그 질문은 프로레슬링 선수 출신인 안토니오 이노키 참의원이 1일 일본 참의원 예산위원회에서 했다. 그는 나카타니 방위상에게 외계 생명체 연구가 진행 중인지 물었다.

나카타니 방위상은 “우리 항공자위대(일본 공군)가 영공 침범의 우려가 있는 UFO를 탐지할 경우 필요하다면 전투기를 발진시켜 육안으로 확인한다”고 말했다.

“때로는 우리 전투기가 새떼나 항공기가 아닌 비행물체를 발견하지만 외계에서 날아온 것으로 보이는 UFO를 목격한 사례는 없다.”

일본에서 외계인과 UFO에 관한 의회의 논의는 이번이 처음은 아니다. 일본 정부는 2007년 “외계에서 날아온 것으로 보이는 UFO의 존재를 확인한 바 없다”고 공식 발표했다.

글=루시 웨스트콧 뉴스위크 기자