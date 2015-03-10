홍석현 회장 '다시 생각하는 북한' … 허핑턴포스트 한글판에 칼럼 연재

홍석현(사진) 중앙일보·JTBC 회장이 9일 허핑턴포스트 한글판에 ‘다시 생각하는 북한’이라는 제목의 칼럼 연재를 시작했다. 이날 ‘3대 세습의 유산’이라는 제목으로 첫 회가 게재된 이 칼럼은 모두 6회가 연재될 예정이다. 홍 회장은 지난달 24일부터 허핑턴포스트 영어판에도 같은 칼럼(영어 제목: Broadening the Spectrum for Engaging North Korea)을 기고하고 있다.

[사진 노동신문]



다시 생각하는 북한 | <1> 3대 세습의 유산

지난해 10월 북한 고위 당국자들이 인천아시안 경기 대회를 예기치 않게 찾았을 당시 많은 사람이 한반도의 남북관계에 전기가 마련될 것으로 기대했다. 그러나 그 뒤 긴장은 다시 고조됐으며 특히 미국이 소니 픽처스 해킹을 북한 소행으로 단정해 제재를 가하면서 더욱 심해졌다. 북한을 테러지원국으로 재지정하자는 이야기까지 나오고 있어 이제 새로운 고강도 긴장 시대에 접어드는 것이 아닌가 하는 염려도 있다.

하지만 악순환을 예측가능한 선순환으로 전환시키는 일이 더욱 현명한 전략이 아닐까? 최근 긴장 고조의 진짜 교훈은 평양에 대한 압력을 강화할 것이 아니라 현재 북한과의 대결 국면을 넘어서야 한다는 점이다.

지난 20년 간 우리는 북한과 6자회담, 군사분계선의 양쪽에서 떨어져 살아온 이산가족 상봉, NGO들에 의한 제한된 인도주의적 활동 등 여러 가지 제한된 활동을 통해 북한과 접촉해왔다. 글로벌 시대를 맞아 세계는 급속히 변하고 있는데 우리가 북한을 국제 커뮤니티에 완전히 통합시키지 못함으로써 동아시아가 가진 엄청난 잠재력이 서서히 줄어들고 있다. 이제 북한과 접촉할 창의적이고 폭넓은 접근을 할 때가 됐다. 이는 지금의 교착상태를 넘어 평화롭고 통합된 동북아시아라는 새로운 전망을 열어나가게 해줄 것이다.

중국이 진정한 글로벌 파워로 부상하고, 미국이 아시아에서 재균형의 성격을 정의하면서 지금은 더 많은 관련국을 포함하고 미래 발전을 위한 더 많은 잠재적인 노선을 제안하는 광범위한 대화를 새롭게 시작하기 위해 아주 중요한 시기다.

이 글은 최근 상황에 대한 전반적인 분석이다. 몇몇 구체적인 제안을 하면서 최근의 문제들로 인해 야기된 방식을 바꿀 수 있는 혁신적인 방안을 제시한다. 이렇게 하여 인식을 바꿈으로써 우리는 금세기의 경제적 현실을 반영하는 더욱 근본적인 지역통합과 제도화된 감각에 기반한 근본적인 지역통합을 위한 초석을 놓을 수 있을 것이다. 첫 단계는 우리가 북한을 대하는 자세를 바꾸는 일이다.

북한의 최근 상황은 적절한 역사적 맥락에서 조망해야 한다. 1990년대 초반 소련의 붕괴 직후 북한은 심각한 경제난에 봉착했다. 일반 국민의 삶은 특히 비참했는데, 이는 이 나라 경제의 기본 요소가 완전히 기능장애 상황에 빠졌기 때문이다. 어떤 맥락에서 보면 이러한 상황은 경제정책의 결점에서 비롯한 것으로 볼 수도 있겠다. 하지만 거대한 공산주의 경제 블록의 붕괴가 평양에 가장 심각한 타격을 주었다.

공산주의 블록의 교역, 경제, 그리고 과학기술 원조는 각 나라에 국내 사회적, 정치적 관심에 집중된 것으로 전반적으로 경쟁적인 국제교역 관행에서 벗어난 것이었다. 공신진영의 가격 시스템은 국제시장의 가격과 일치하지 않았다. 북한은 대부분 소련으로부터 국제시장 가격과는 동떨어진 수지 맞는 가격에 들여온 에너지와 원자재의 유리한 가격을 누려왔다. 소련의 위성국가들도 모두 상황이 비슷했다. 이런 시스템이 1980년대 후반 무너지면서 북한은 기초 생필품 가격이 처음으로 폭등하는 상황을 맞았으며 시장의 위력에 좌우되는 상황을 겪게 됐는데 이는 전혀 사전에 준비가 되지 않은 것이었다.

북한은 소련이 꾸준히 제공하는 무기와 군사력 유지 수단에 의존했다. 이 시스템이 무너지자 북한을 떠받치던 전체 경제, 사회, 그리고 이데올로기 시스템이 완전히 붕괴됐다. 북한 군대에 대한 소련의 지원이 끊기면서 이 나라의 엘리트층은 자력갱생을 강구하게 됐다. 그런 점에서 평양의 위기는 서울이 비슷한 위기에 처했을 당시의 초기 대응과 비슷했다. 남한의 미군 주둔에 대한 미국의 증가하는 회의론이 바로 그것이다. 이는 닉슨 행정부 후반 스피로 애그뉴 부통령이 방한 당시 미군 철수를 시사하면서 시작됐다. 이러한 상황은 전면 철수까지 언급한 지미 카터 대통령 집권 당시 절정에 이르렀다. 당시 박정희 대통령이 자위를 위해 핵무기 개발의 필요성을 통감했으며 김일성도 똑같은 동기를 염두에 뒀을 것이다.

북한 경제는 자립 사상을 바탕으로 건설됐다. 북한은 석탄을 비롯한 다양한 광산물을 포함한 중요한 천연자원이 있어 여건이 좋았다. 북한은 일제강점기에 구축된 발달된 인프라와 앞서가는 산업 부분을 물려받았다. 이 때문에 북한은 남한에는 불가능했던 자급자족 경제가 가능했다. 천연자원과 강한 인프라, 그리고 소련에서 제공된 값싼 수입품 덕분에 북한 경제는 부상할 수 있었다.

바로 이런 이유 때문에 소련과의 교역 시스템 붕괴는 북한에 심각한 타격을 안겼으며 평양은 국제시장이 만든 가격시스템과 만나게 됐던 것이다. 이러한 경제 충격에서 벗어나려고 몸부림치는 와중에도 북한은 주요 자원을 핵무기 개발을 위해 긴급 투입했다.

1994년 김일성 사망 이후 상황은 더욱 악화됐다. 좋지 않은 기상 상황과 적절하지 못한 농업정책 때문에 표토가 유실되면서 북한은 4년 연속 흉작을 기록했다. 이는 북한경제에 심각한 타격을 안겼으며 수많은 북한 주민이 굶어죽었다. 국가의 자신감은 땅에 떨어졌으며 대부분의 국민은 심각한 고통을 겪었다. 만일 김일성이 남한과 직접 대화하라는 카터 대통령의 제안을 수용한(그 얼마 뒤 세상을 떠났다) 1994년으로 되돌아간다면 이런 엄청난 자원을 군비무장에 계속 할당할 수 있었을까 의심스럽다.

아버지의 사망 뒤 김정일은 소련 제국의 붕괴, 핵 프로그램, 몇 년에 걸친 흉년으로 인한 경제 침체가 한꺼번에 터진 이른바 '퍼펙트 스톰'에 처한 은둔의 왕국을 물려받았다. 정상적인 상황에서도 대응하기가 힘든 것인데, 김정일은 많은 시간을 새로운 지도자로서 권력 기반을 공고히 다지는 데 쏟아야 했다.

핵무기는 북한에게는 자주와 독립을 상징하며, 이는 평양이 핵무기를 가볍게 포기할 수 없는 국내적이자 대외적인 이유가 된다. 이 프로그램이 돈이 많이 들고 위험하며 이 나라를 국제사회에서 고립으로 이끌었지만 북한 사람들은 핵무기가 그들이 지금과 같은 경제상황에서 자주국방을 위한 가장 값싼 접근이라고 주장한다.

이제 젊은 3대 지도자가 이 복잡한 상황을 물려 받았다. 김정은은 핵 무기를 증강하려는 군부를 상대해야 한다. 동시에 그는 북한 주민의생활 수준을 향상시킬 뭔가 구체적인 것을 해야 한다. 이 모든 일은 그가 권력에 계속 머물 수 있도록 복잡한 게임을 벌이고 있는 상황 속에서 벌어지고 있다. 핵심은 만일 그가 남한이나 서방 세계와 관계를 개선할 길을 찾지 못한다면 주민의 생활을 향상시킬 자원과 시간을 확보할 수 없을 것이라는 사실이다. 북한의 도전은 벅차다. 이 경험 없는 지도자가 새로운 것을 구상할 충분한 자유 시간이 있다고 기대할 수 없는 상황이다.

[사진 국회사진기자단]



Broadening the Spectrum for Engaging North Korea: Introduction

Although many speculated that we might see a breakthrough in North-South relations on the Korean Peninsula after high ranking officials made an impromptu visit to the Asian Games at Incheon in October of last year, tensions of late have been ratcheted up again, especially after the United States responded with sanctions to the allegations of North Korea's hacking of Sony Pictures. Now, with talk of designating North Korea again as a terrorism sponsor, there is concern that we are entering into another period of heightened tensions.

But might it not be a smarter strategy to create a virtuous cycle, rather than a vicious cycle, one that can turn this all too predictable process around? The true lesson of the recent uptick in tensions is not that we should increase pressures on Pyongyang, but rather that we have to move beyond the current approach to engagement with North Korea.

For the last twenty years we have engaged North Korea through a variety of limited forums such as the Six Party Talks, reunions for family members separated on either side of the DMZ and limited humanitarian activities by NGOs. The world is changing rapidly in this age of globalization and the tremendous potential of East Asia is being slowed down by our inability to fully integrate North Korea into the international community. The time has come for a creative and broad approach to engaging North Korea that can get us beyond the current stalemate and open up new vistas of a peaceful and integrated Northeast Asia.

As China emerges as a truly global power and the United States tries to define the nature of its rebalancing in Asia, this moment is critical for creating a broad dialogue with Pyongyang that includes more actors and offers more potential directions for future development. This article, and those that will follow, provides an overall analysis of the current situation and presents a few concrete proposals for innovative engagement that can change the manner in which current problems are perceived. By changing those perceptions, we can lay the foundations for a more fundamental integration of the region in an institutional sense that reflects the economic realities of this century. The first step is a shift in the manner in which we engage North Korea.

The current situation in North Korea should be viewed in a proper historical context. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 90s, North Korea faced serious economic problems. The lives of its ordinary citizens were particularly miserable, because the basic elements of the country's economy turned out to be completely dysfunctional. To some extent, this situation occurred because of the drawbacks of economic policy: however, the collapse of the gigantic Communist economic bloc was the most severe blow to Pyongyang. The Communist bloc system of trade, economic and technological support encouraged each country to concentrate on its domestic social and political concerns and in general, did away with competitive international trade. The pricing system in the Communist bloc was not aligned with international market prices. North Korea enjoyed favorable pricing of energy and raw materials -- many of which were obtained from the Soviet Union at beneficial prices far below the international market price. The situation was similar in all of the Soviet Union's satellite nations. When this system fell apart in the late 1980s, North Korea for the first time faced a tremendous growth of prices for basic products and was subject to the influence of market forces, which it was completely unprepared for.

North Korea also relied on the Soviet Union for a constant supply of weaponry and means to maintain its military. When that system fell apart, the entire economic, social and ideological system that supported North Korea so perfectly collapsed. The loss of Soviet support of North Korea's military forced the national elites to consider the urgent need to defend their country by themselves. In that sense the crisis for Pyongyang was similar to Seoul's earlier reaction to a somewhat similar situation: growing US doubts about its military presence in South Korea. This began late in the Nixon administration, including a hint about withdrawal of American forces by Vice President Spiro Agnew during a visit to Seoul. The trend reached a peak under President Jimmy Carter who spoke bluntly about complete withdrawal. Just as then-President Park Chung-hee felt that South Korea should develop nuclear arms to defend itself, Kim Il-sung probably also had the same motivation in mind.

The North Korean economy was built on the ideology of self-reliance. North Korea had been lucky enough to possess significant natural resources, including a wide range of minerals such as coal. It also inherited a developed infrastructure and an advanced industrial sector from the days of Japanese colonization. This enabled North Korea to pursue a degree of self-sufficiency that was impossible for South Korea. The combination of natural resources, strong infrastructure and access to inexpensive imports from the Soviet Union is what kept the North Korean economy afloat.

Therefore it was a terrible blow to the North Korean economy when the Soviet trading system fell apart, and Pyongyang faced a pricing system set by the international market. Even in the middle of the struggle to overcome this economic shock, North Korea hastily allocated significant resources for the development of nuclear arms.

After Kim Il-sung passed away in 1994, things went from bad to worse. The country suffered through four years of consecutive poor harvests because of bad weather and the loss of topsoil due to the implementation of inappropriate agricultural policies. This blow set the economy back, and many North Koreans died of starvation. The nation was demoralized and the suffering of the great majority of citizens was critical. In fact, I wonder if back in 1994 when Kim Il-sung (just before he died) accepted an offer from President Carter for direct interaction with the South, he was thinking that he really could not continue allocating these enormous amounts of resources for arming North Korea. At that point, some form of reconciliation could have mitigated the huge economic problems that the country faced.

When his father passed away, Kim Jong-Il inherited a hermit kingdom which faced a perfect storm: the collapse of the Soviet empire and economic decay due to the development of the nuclear program and years of continuous poor harvests. It would have been hard enough to respond to these challenges even under normal circumstances, but Kim Jong-Il also had to devote much of his time to consolidating his persona; power base as a new ruler.

Nuclear arms symbolize North Korea's self-reliance and independence, which means there are both domestic and external reasons why Pyongyang will not lightly abandon them. Although this program is expensive and risky, and has led to the country's isolation from the international community, North Koreans suggest that nuclear weapons are their cheapest approach to self-defense under the current economic circumstances.

Now a new young third leader has inherited this complex situation. Kim Jong-un has to cope with a military that is pushing for an increased nuclear arsenal. At the same time, he has to do something concrete to improve North Koreans' living standards. All this is happening against the background of the complex political games that he is playing in order to stay in power. The bottom line is that if he cannot find a way to improve relations with South Korea and the Western world, he will not have the resources and the time to ameliorate the situation of his people. The challenges for North Korea remain significant, and we cannot expect this inexperienced leader to have much free time to explore new initiatives.

▶ Broadening the Spectrum for Engaging North Korea 시리즈 더 보기