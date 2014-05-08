[김환영기자의 뉴욕타임스 시사영어] Drinking coffee is said to lower diabetes Type 2 risk

Drinking more coffee may decrease your risk of Type 2 Diabetes, while cutting down may increase your risk, a study asserts. Over a 20-year period, researchers periodically collected detailed information on diet, lifestyle and medical conditions in more than 120,000 participants. They found 7,269 cases of Type 2 diabetes.

After controlling for smoking, age, weight, physical activity, alcohol consumption and a family history of diabetes, they found that people who increased their coffee intake by more than an eight-ounce cup a day in a four-year period had an 11 percent lower risk of diabetes than those whose consumption remained steady. People who decreased their consumption by the same amount had 17 percent high risk.

Assert A A가 사실이라고 강하게 주장하다, 확언하다

cut down A A를 줄이다, 내리다, 깎다.

(용례: cut down wages 임금을 내리다. cut down a tree 벌목(伐木)하다. cut down prices 값을 깎다.

cut down imports 수입을 줄이다.

diet 식습관

family history 가족력(家族歷). “환자의 가족이나 가까운 친척, 같이 사는 사람들의 의학적 내력. 건강 상태와 앓은 병, 유전병, 사망 원인 따위를 밝혀 환자의 치료에 이용한다.”(표준국어대사전)

intake 빨아 들이는 양, 섭취량. intake 섭취량 빨아들임, 흡입.

is said to A A라고 말해지다. There is much to be said on both sides 양쪽 모두 할 말이 많다.

steady 변함없는, 고정적인, 한결같은

type 2 diabetes 2형 당뇨병

while 반면

커피를 마시면 2형 당뇨병의 발병 위험도가 준다고 (연구자들이) 말해

커피를 더 마시면 여러분의 2형 당료병 발병 위험이 감소할 수 있다. 반면, 커피 섭취량을 줄이면 위험도가 증가할 수 있다. 한 연구보고서가 강력히 주장한 내용이다. 20년 이상의 기간 동안 연구자들은 12만명 이상의 참가자들을 대상으로 식습관, 생활양식, 건강 상태에 대한 상세한 정보를 주기적으로 수집했다. 그들(연구자들)은 7269건의 2형 당뇨병 발병 사례를 발견했다.

흡연·연령·몸무게·활동량·음주량, 2형 당뇨병 발병 가족력을 통제한 결과, 그들(연구자들)은 4년에 걸쳐 커피 섭취량을 하루 8온스(227그램) 이상 늘리는 사람들은 섭취량이 변하지 않은 사람들보다 당뇨병 발병 위험도가 11 퍼센트 준다는 것을 발견했다. 같은 양으로 섭취량을 줄인 사람들은 위험도가 17퍼센트 높았다.