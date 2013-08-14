"영원한 휴가 떠난다" 자기 부고 써놓고 떠난 작가

당신이 숨진 뒤 신문에 부고가 실린다면 누가 쓰는 것이 당신의 삶과 추억을 가장 잘 담을 수 있을까. 가족이나 친구라면 분명 당신이 남기고 싶은 발자취를 잘 기록해 줄 것이다. 하지만 그들조차도 당신이 인생의 반려자를 만났던 운명적 날의 떨림은 알지 못할 것이다. 부고에 이를 제대로 담을 수 있는 사람은 세상에서 단 하나 당신 자신뿐이다.

미국 일간지 시애틀타임스에는 지난달 28일 61세의 나이로 세상을 떠난 여성 작가 제인 로터의 부고가 실렸다. 761단어로 구성된 이 부고를 쓴 사람은 바로 로터 자신이었다. 유머 칼럼니스트로 활약했던 로터가 쓴 자신의 부고는 SNS 등을 통해 미 전역에 퍼지며 큰 반향을 일으키고 있다. 그리고 그가 원했던 대로 많은 이를 울리고 웃음짓게 했다.

로터의 부고는 시작부터 그다웠다. “말기 자궁내막암으로 죽어가는 것의 몇 안 되는 장점은 바로 내 부고를 쓸 시간을 가질 수 있다는 것이다(귀찮게 자외선차단제를 챙겨 바르거나 콜레스테롤 걱정을 할 필요 없는 것도 좋다).”

로터는 자신이 1952년 시애틀에서 태어났고 워싱턴대에서 역사학으로 학사 학위를 받았다고 했다. 그는 작가협회 콘테스트에서 수상한 자신의 코믹 소설 『베티 데이비스 클럽』을 소개하며 “아마존닷컴에서 구입할 수 있다”는 홍보도 빼놓지 않았다. “내 유머 감각을 보여주기 위해 농담 몇 개를 하고 싶지만 부고 양이 길어지면 시애틀타임스가 부과하는 광고료도 많아지니 이만 생략하겠다”는 농담도 했다.

그는 결혼 30년째인 남편 로버트 마르츠에 대해 “밥(로버트의 애칭)을 만난 것은 75년 11월 22일 파이어니어광장의 술집이었다. 그날은 정말이지 내 생애 가장 운 좋은 날이었다. 밥, 당신을 하늘만큼 사랑해”라고 사랑을 표현했다. 딸 테사와 아들 라일리에게는 “인생길을 가다 보면 장애물을 만나기 마련이란다. 하지만 그 장애물 자체가 곧 길이라는 것을 잊지 말렴”이라는 조언을 남겼다.

로터는 죽음의 공포를 이겨낸 긍정적인 사고방식도 소개했다. 로터는 “내가 바꿀 수 없는 일로 슬퍼하는 대신 나의 충만했던 삶에 기뻐하기로 결정했다. 태양, 달, 호숫가의 산책, 내 손을 쥐던 어린아이의 손… 이 신나는 세상으로부터 영원한 휴가를 떠나는 것”이라고 적었다. 로터는 “이 아름다운 날, 여기 있어서 행복했다. 사랑을 담아, 제인”이라고 부고를 끝맺었다. 그는 존엄사를 택했고 지난달 18일 가족이 지켜보는 가운데 평화롭게 눈을 감았다. 로터의 부고는 이달 초 뉴욕타임스(NYT)·USA투데이 등 유력 매체들이 인용 보도하며 널리 알려졌다. 로터의 남편 마르츠는 NYT에 “제인은 삶을 사랑했기에 부두에 널브러진 생선 같은 모양새로 삶을 끝내고 싶어 하지 않았다. 마지막 순간에도 창가에 만들어놓은 새집에 벌새가 날아드는 것을 보고 싶다며 콘택트렌즈를 빼지 않겠다고 한 사람”이라고 말했다. NYT는 “로터가 쓴 글의 힘은 그가 무덤에서 독자들에게 이야기한다는 데서 나오는 것”이라고 설명했다.

유지혜 기자

One of the few advantages of dying from Grade 3, Stage IIIC endometrial cancer, recurrent and metastasized to the liver and abdomen, is that you have time to write your own obituary. (The other advantages are no longer bothering with sunscreen and no longer worrying about your cholesterol.) To wit:

I was born in Seattle on August 10, 1952, at Northgate Hospital (since torn down) at Northgate Mall. Grew up in Shoreline, attended Shorecrest High, graduated from the University of Washington in 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts in History. Aside from eight memorable months lived in New York City when I was nineteen (and where I worked happily and insouciantly on the telephone order board for B. Altman & Co.), I was a lifelong Seattle resident.

In my professional life, I was a freelance writer, editor, and proofreader. Among career honors, I received a First Place Society of Professional Journalists award for Humorous Writing for my column Jane Explains, which ran from 1999-2005 in the Jet City Maven, later called The Seattle Sun. Also won First Place in the Mainstream Novel category of the 2009 Pacific Northwest Writers Association Literary Contest for my comic novel, The Bette Davis Club (available at Amazon.com). I would demonstrate my keen sense of humor by telling a few jokes here, but the Times charges for these listings by the column inch and we must move on.

Many thanks to Sylvia Farias, MSW, at Swedish Cancer Institute for encouraging me to be part of an incredibly wise gynecological cancer support group. Thanks as well to the kind-hearted nurses and doctors at Group Health Capitol Hill oncology. And thanks to my sister Barbara who left no stone unturned in helping me get life-extending treatment in my final months.

I also want to thank Mrs. Senour, my first grade teacher, for teaching me to read. I loved witty conversation, long walks, and good books. Among my favorite authors were Iris Murdoch (particularly The Sea, The Sea) and Charles Dickens.

I was preceded in death by my generous and loving parents, Michael Gallagher Lotter and Margaret Anne Lotter (nee Robertson), and by my dear younger sister, Julie Marie Lotter. I am survived by my beloved husband, Robert ("Bob") Lee Marts, and our two adult children: daughter, Tessa Jane Marts, and son, Riley William Marts. Also my dear sisters Barbara Lotter Azzato, Kathleen Nora Lahti, and Patricia Anne Crisp (husband Adrian). And many much-loved nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends.

I met Bob Marts at the Central Tavern in Pioneer Square on November 22, 1975, which was the luckiest night of my life. We were married on April 7, 1984. Bobby M, I love you up to the sky. Thank you for all the laughter and the love, and for standing by me at the end. Tessa and Riley, I love you so much, and I'm so proud of you. I wish you such good things. May you, every day, connect with the brilliancy of your own spirit. And may you always remember that obstacles in the path are not obstacles, they ARE the path.

I believe we are each of us connected to every person and everything on this Earth, that we are in fact one divine organism having an infinite spiritual existence. Of course, we may not always comprehend that. And really, that's a discussion for another time. So let's cut to the chase:

I was given the gift of life, and now I have to give it back. This is hard. But I was a lucky woman, who led a lucky existence, and for this I am grateful. I first got sick in January 2010. When the cancer recurred last year and was terminal, I decided to be joyful about having had a full life, rather than sad about having to die. Amazingly, this outlook worked for me. (Well, you know, most of the time.) Meditation and the study of Buddhist philosophy also helped me accept what I could not change. At any rate, I am at peace. And on that upbeat note, I take my mortal leave of this rollicking, revolving world-this sun, that moon, that walk around Green Lake, that stroll through the Pike Place Market, the memory of a child's hand in mine.

My beloved Bob, Tessa, and Riley. My beloved friends and family. How precious you all have been to me. Knowing and loving each one of you was the success story of my life. Metaphorically speaking, we will meet again, joyfully, on the other side.

Beautiful day, happy to have been here.

XOXO, Jane/Mom

Jane took advantage of Washington state's compassionate Death with Dignity Act and died peacefully at home on July 18, surrounded by her family. She was sixty years old. At Jane's request, her ashes were scattered in Elliott Bay, near the Pike Place Market. Jane and Bob also have a tile on Row 41 at the Market that says

BOB AND JANE IN LOVE.

A celebration of Jane's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on August 4, 2013, at the Great Hall at Green Lake, 7220 Woodlawn Avenue NE, Seattle, 98115.

Friends have established a memorial fund. Reference the Jane Lotter Benevolent Account, A/C number 3595611530, c/o BECU, PO Box 97050, Seattle, 98124-9750.

Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2013